West Training Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Against Nuclear Power Plants in Russia - Intel Chief

Western security services, primarily UK intelligence service MI6, are training Ukrainian sabotage groups for provocations against nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Russia, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

“I can give examples when Western security services, primarily British MI6, train Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups whose plans include carrying out provocations at nuclear power plants in the Russian Federation,” Naryshkin said. According to reports, in 2023 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups that were targeting some NPPs were neutralized in Russia.

