Putin Meets With Student Recruits Who Participated in Special Military Operation
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Putin Says 600,000 Russian Soldiers Currently in Special Op Zone
Currently there are a total of 600,000 Russian soldiers in the special operation zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Probably, there are issues that require additional attention, solutions, something always needs to be adjusted, because the combat zone is long, almost 2,000 kilometers [1,200 miles] and there are over 600,000 people in the combat zone," Putin said during a meeting with students participating in the special military operation.
Putin Says 600,000 Russian Soldiers Currently in Special Op Zone

26.01.2024
S. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Currently there are a total of 600,000 Russian soldiers in the special operation zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Probably, there are issues that require additional attention, solutions, something always needs to be adjusted, because the combat zone is long, almost 2,000 kilometers [1,200 miles] and there are over 600,000 people in the combat zone," Putin said during a meeting with students participating in the special military operation.
