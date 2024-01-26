Putin Says 600,000 Russian Soldiers Currently in Special Op Zone

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/putin-says-600000-russian-soldiers-currently-in-special-op-zone-1116411789.html
Currently there are a total of 600,000 Russian soldiers in the special operation zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Probably, there are issues that require additional attention, solutions, something always needs to be adjusted, because the combat zone is long, almost 2,000 kilometers [1,200 miles] and there are over 600,000 people in the combat zone," Putin said during a meeting with students participating in the special military operation.
S. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Currently there are a total of 600,000 Russian soldiers in the special operation zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Probably, there are issues that require additional attention, solutions, something always needs to be adjusted, because the combat zone is long, almost 2,000 kilometers [1,200 miles] and there are over 600,000 people in the combat zone," Putin said during a meeting with students participating in the special military operation.