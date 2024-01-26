https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russian-armed-forces-to-receive-36000-pieces-of-equipment-165-million-weapons-in-2024---mod-1116403744.html

Russian Armed Forces to Receive 36,000 Pieces of Equipment, 16.5 Million Weapons in 2024 - MoD

Russian Armed Forces to Receive 36,000 Pieces of Equipment, 16.5 Million Weapons in 2024 - MoD

The Russian Armed Forces will receive this year from the defense industry enterprises more than 36,000 basic samples of military equipment, 16.5 million means of combat, this is many times more than in the previous two years, said Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko.

The Russian Armed Forces will receive more than 36,000 pieces of military equipment and 16.5 million weapons this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said. This is many times more than in the previous two years, the official added.He noted that production processes are under careful control:"In the Russian Ministry of Defense, there is 24-hour control over all stages of production and timely delivery of priority pieces of military equipment to the area of the special military operation. Video surveillance systems have been installed in the assembly shops involved in the production of final products and in the main component suppliers, which allow 24-hour monitoring of the work being performed and the number of production personnel involved," Krivoruchko explained.

