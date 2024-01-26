Russian Armed Forces to Receive 36,000 Pieces of Equipment, 16.5 Million Weapons in 2024 - MoD

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russian-armed-forces-to-receive-36000-pieces-of-equipment-165-million-weapons-in-2024---mod-1116403744.html
The Russian Armed Forces will receive more than 36,000 pieces of military equipment and 16.5 million weapons this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said. This is many times more than in the previous two years, the official added.He noted that production processes are under careful control:"In the Russian Ministry of Defense, there is 24-hour control over all stages of production and timely delivery of priority pieces of military equipment to the area of the special military operation. Video surveillance systems have been installed in the assembly shops involved in the production of final products and in the main component suppliers, which allow 24-hour monitoring of the work being performed and the number of production personnel involved," Krivoruchko explained.
The Russian Armed Forces have been receiving a significant number of new weapons and equipment in recent years as part of a modernization program aimed at enhancing the country's military capabilities.
The Russian Armed Forces
will receive more than 36,000 pieces of military equipment and 16.5 million weapons this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said. This is many times more than in the previous two years, the official added.
"It is planned to supply more than 36,000 basic pieces of military equipment, more than 16.5 million weapons, more than one million units of portable weapons, personal armor protection equipment, and communications equipment in 2024, which is many times more than in 2022 and 2023. Contracts for these items have been signed, and the necessary budget funding has been allocated," Krivoruchko said.
He noted that production processes are under careful control:
"In the Russian Ministry of Defense
, there is 24-hour control over all stages of production and timely delivery of priority pieces of military equipment to the area of the special military operation. Video surveillance systems have been installed in the assembly shops involved in the production of final products and in the main component suppliers, which allow 24-hour monitoring of the work being performed and the number of production personnel involved," Krivoruchko explained.