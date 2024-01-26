https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russian-military-officer-recounts-how-he-downed-3-enemy-drones-dodged-fourth-1116398806.html
Russian Military Officer Recounts How He Downed 3 Enemy Drones, Dodged Fourth
A fighter of the Yug battlegroup from Chelyabinsk, with the call sign "Babai," told Sputnik how he managed to dodge an FPV drone flying under his feet.
The soldier added that during the attack on the militants' positions, he had to evade a fourth FPV drone, which tried to attack a group of Russian troops, while he managed to shoot and down three others with his assault rifle."The fourth one was flying, I hit it, but when I hit it, it began to fall, hit the ground and exploded," the serviceman said about the fourth kamikaze drone, which was captured on video.According to Babai, he has carried out more than 15 assaults in the past year.An instructor training servicemen in the special military operation zone said that fellow soldiers gave the fighter the chevron "Legend," which Babai now wears on his chest.He added that Babai had showed the unit's troops that it is possible to navigate and evade a drone, and in the event of danger, save their lives.
Russian Military Officer Recounts How He Downed 3 Enemy Drones, Dodged Fourth
Kamikaze drones, also known as suicide drones or loitering munitions, have emerged as a disruptive technology in modern warfare. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are equipped with explosives and other destructive payloads.
A soldier with the call sign "Babai" from Chelyabinsk serving in Battlegroup Yug told Sputnik
how he had managed to down three enemy drones and dodge an FPV flying at him
.
"We came to the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, drones started to fly. So they realized that Russian soldiers had come to fight. Of course, you can hear the FPV drone," he said.
The soldier added that during the attack on the militants' positions, he had to evade a fourth FPV drone, which tried to attack a group of Russian troops, while he managed to shoot and down three others with his assault rifle.
"The fourth one was flying, I hit it, but when I hit it, it began to fall, hit the ground and exploded," the serviceman said about the fourth kamikaze drone, which was captured on video.
According to Babai, he has carried out more than 15 assaults in the past year.
An instructor training servicemen in the special military operation zone
said that fellow soldiers gave the fighter the chevron "Legend," which Babai now wears on his chest.
"Babai is a man of steel. He faced the danger, hit three drones, the fourth almost hit him. But he found his strength, dodged, provoked a false move and got away. We have many fighters who can navigate, but he is unique in that he neutralized three drones," the instructor said.
He added that Babai had showed the unit's troops that it is possible to navigate and evade a drone, and in the event of danger, save their lives.