Russian Military Officer Recounts How He Downed 3 Enemy Drones, Dodged Fourth

A fighter of the Yug battlegroup from Chelyabinsk, with the call sign "Babai," told Sputnik how he managed to dodge an FPV drone flying under his feet.

A soldier with the call sign "Babai" from Chelyabinsk serving in Battlegroup Yug told Sputnik how he had managed to down three enemy drones and dodge an FPV flying at him.The soldier added that during the attack on the militants' positions, he had to evade a fourth FPV drone, which tried to attack a group of Russian troops, while he managed to shoot and down three others with his assault rifle."The fourth one was flying, I hit it, but when I hit it, it began to fall, hit the ground and exploded," the serviceman said about the fourth kamikaze drone, which was captured on video.According to Babai, he has carried out more than 15 assaults in the past year.An instructor training servicemen in the special military operation zone said that fellow soldiers gave the fighter the chevron "Legend," which Babai now wears on his chest.He added that Babai had showed the unit's troops that it is possible to navigate and evade a drone, and in the event of danger, save their lives.

