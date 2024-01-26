https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russias-mod-main-tasks-outlined-infrastructure-development-support-for-spec-op-participants-1116405034.html
Russia’s MoD Main Tasks Outlined: Infrastructure Development, Support for Spec Op Participants
Russia’s MoD Main Tasks Outlined: Infrastructure Development, Support for Spec Op Participants
In an overview of the ministry's endeavors, Russian Defense Minister unveiled the major achievements and strategic priorities that shaped the nation’s military landscape in 2023 — from rapid infrastructure development for nuclear deterrence to ensuring the well-equipped readiness of the participants in the special military operation zone.
2024-01-26T16:10+0000
2024-01-26T16:10+0000
2024-01-26T16:10+0000
military
sergei shoigu
russia
russian ministry of defense
russian armed forces
nuclear weapons
nuclear deterrence
military-industrial complex
russian military-industrial commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116411610_0:175:2523:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_4001822a3d5fa2862d8a00d03afae3e6.jpg
The primary focus in the military-industrial complex in 2023 was directed towards the development of infrastructure for nuclear deterrence forces and means, as well as the enhancement of the naval base system.That was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, addressing a meeting of senior military officers to evaluate the results of military production.All planned activities in this direction for 2023 were fully implemented, the minister reported.Shoigu also emphasized that Russian forces in the special operation zone promptly receive all necessary technology and means of destruction."Technology and weapons are delivered promptly to the area of special military operations, enhancing the combat capabilities of the combined troop groupings," declared the Russian minister.He noted that the established system of weapons and equipment repair and maintenance on-site has significantly reduced the time for their maintenance, increasing readiness for deployment.Shoigu concluded that one of the current main tasks for the Russian Ministry of Defense is to ensure that every participant in the special military operation is adequately equipped.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/revamped-rearmed-reloaded-arms-that-will-expand-russias-edge-over-nato-in-2024-1116104324.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116411610_81:0:2440:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_d0f983795e54f465dc2ce37ed1c76681.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russian defense ministry state order, russia military budget 2024, russia military industrial complex, russia military supplies, russia military support, russian military strength
russian defense ministry, russian defense ministry state order, russia military budget 2024, russia military industrial complex, russia military supplies, russia military support, russian military strength
Russia’s MoD Main Tasks Outlined: Infrastructure Development, Support for Spec Op Participants
In an overview of the ministry's endeavors, Russian Defense Minister unveiled the major achievements and strategic priorities that shaped the nation’s military landscape in 2023 — from rapid infrastructure development for nuclear deterrence to ensuring the well-equipped readiness of the participants in the special military operation zone.
The primary focus in the military-industrial complex in 2023 was directed towards the development of infrastructure for nuclear deterrence forces and means, as well as the enhancement of the naval base system.
That was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, addressing a meeting of senior military officers to evaluate the results of military production.
All planned activities in this direction for 2023 were fully implemented, the minister reported.
"In 2023, within tight deadlines and maintaining high-quality work, facilities for special operations and military purposes were delivered. The main efforts were concentrated on creating infrastructure for the deployment of nuclear deterrence forces, improving the aerodrome network, naval base systems, and developing new regions of the country. In total, 2,772 buildings and structures were constructed," Shoigu said.
Shoigu also emphasized that Russian forces in the special operation zone promptly receive all necessary technology
and means of destruction
.
"Technology and weapons are delivered promptly to the area of special military operations, enhancing the combat capabilities of the combined troop groupings," declared the Russian minister.
He noted that the established system of weapons and equipment repair and maintenance on-site has significantly reduced the time for their maintenance, increasing readiness for deployment.
Shoigu concluded that one of the current main tasks for the Russian Ministry of Defense is to ensure
that every participant in the special military operation is adequately equipped
.
"At the current moment, the main task remains ensuring that every unit and every soldier has everything necessary for the successful execution of combat missions," Shoigu pointed out.