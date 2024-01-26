https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russias-mod-main-tasks-outlined-infrastructure-development-support-for-spec-op-participants-1116405034.html

Russia’s MoD Main Tasks Outlined: Infrastructure Development, Support for Spec Op Participants

In an overview of the ministry's endeavors, Russian Defense Minister unveiled the major achievements and strategic priorities that shaped the nation’s military landscape in 2023 — from rapid infrastructure development for nuclear deterrence to ensuring the well-equipped readiness of the participants in the special military operation zone.

The primary focus in the military-industrial complex in 2023 was directed towards the development of infrastructure for nuclear deterrence forces and means, as well as the enhancement of the naval base system.That was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, addressing a meeting of senior military officers to evaluate the results of military production.All planned activities in this direction for 2023 were fully implemented, the minister reported.Shoigu also emphasized that Russian forces in the special operation zone promptly receive all necessary technology and means of destruction."Technology and weapons are delivered promptly to the area of special military operations, enhancing the combat capabilities of the combined troop groupings," declared the Russian minister.He noted that the established system of weapons and equipment repair and maintenance on-site has significantly reduced the time for their maintenance, increasing readiness for deployment.Shoigu concluded that one of the current main tasks for the Russian Ministry of Defense is to ensure that every participant in the special military operation is adequately equipped.

russia

