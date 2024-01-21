https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-foreign-mercenary-deployment-point-in-dpr-1116296545.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukraine's Foreign Mercenary Deployment Point in DPR
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation.
''Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces have hit a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)," the Russian MoD reported."The ammunition depot of the 31st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed, the temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the area of the Konstantinovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic was damaged, as well as 127 artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in firing positions, personnel and military equipment in 129 areas," the ministry specified.The Russian Armed Forces have also liberated the village of Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) thanks to the successful actions of the 'Zapad' troops.In addition, the Russian army repelled numerous attacks from Ukraine with the help of air and artillery.For example, in the Donetsk region, Russian soldiers thwarted attacks by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade and 5th Assault Brigade with artillery support. As a result, the enemy lost over 310 personnel, a tank, two armored vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Grad MLRS.In the Kherson region, Russian forces used artillery, missiles and drones to destroy Ukrainian ammunition depots and hit a deployment point for foreign mercenaries.The enemy forces also suffered losses in the Zaporozhye region."The enemy lost more than 30 personnel, two vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the Russian MoD added.According to official figures, Ukraine has lost a total of over 560 soldiers over the past 24 hours.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the recent progress of the special military operation.
''Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces have hit a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries
of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)," the Russian MoD reported.
"The ammunition depot of the 31st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed, the temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries
in the area of the Konstantinovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic was damaged, as well as 127 artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in firing positions, personnel and military equipment in 129 areas," the ministry specified.
The Russian Armed Forces have also liberated the village of Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) thanks to the successful actions of the 'Zapad' troops.
In addition, the Russian army repelled numerous attacks from Ukraine
with the help of air and artillery.
For example, in the Donetsk region, Russian soldiers thwarted attacks by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade and 5th Assault Brigade with artillery support. As a result, the enemy lost over 310 personnel, a tank, two armored vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Grad MLRS.
In the Kherson region, Russian forces used artillery, missiles and drones to destroy Ukrainian ammunition depots and hit a deployment point for foreign mercenaries.
The enemy forces also suffered losses in the Zaporozhye region.
"Russian troops, supported by artillery, defeated the personnel and equipment of the 117th mechanized brigade, the 128th mountain assault brigade, and the 3rd brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine near Zaporozhye's Verbovoye, Rabotino, Pyatikhatki and Nesteryanka settlements".
"The enemy lost more than 30 personnel, two vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the Russian MoD added.
According to official figures, Ukraine has lost a total of over 560 soldiers over the past 24 hours.