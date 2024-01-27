https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/gaza-strip-no-longer-has-healthcare-system---doctors-without-borders-1116430310.html

Gaza Strip No Longer Has Healthcare System - Doctors Without Borders

Gaza Strip No Longer Has Healthcare System - Doctors Without Borders

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have effectively ceased to provide medical services as a result of Israel's military operation, leaving the enclave without a healthcare system, organization Doctors Without Borders said.

2024-01-27T08:23+0000

2024-01-27T08:23+0000

2024-01-27T08:23+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

gaza strip

gaza violence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115722925_0:172:1656:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d03627a3bd612b94f0eceb0b6d1388.jpg

Currently, there are between 300 and 350 patients with war-related injuries at Nasser Hospital, and their evacuation is impossible due to dangerous conditions and the absence of ambulances, according to provided information.Most of Nasser Hospital's staff, as well as thousands of displaced people who sought refuge there, fled in the days leading up to the Israeli forces’ order to evacuate surrounding areas, Doctors without Borders said in a statement. On Friday, the World Health Organization said that since 7 October, more than 676 attacks on medical facilities have been reported in Gaza and the West Bank, resulting in 623 deaths and 837 injuries. On October 7, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Almost 26,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/gaza-war-has-financial-reason-mainstream-media-wont-cover---ex-cia-analyst-1116373859.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/guilty-of-genocide-us-brushes-off-south-africas-accusation-due-to-fear-of-culpability--1116261381.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas crisis, israel crisis, gaza strip crisis, gaza killing, gaza healthcare