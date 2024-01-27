https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/gaza-strip-no-longer-has-healthcare-system---doctors-without-borders-1116430310.html
Gaza Strip No Longer Has Healthcare System - Doctors Without Borders
Gaza Strip No Longer Has Healthcare System - Doctors Without Borders
Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have effectively ceased to provide medical services as a result of Israel's military operation, leaving the enclave without a healthcare system, organization Doctors Without Borders said.
2024-01-27T08:23+0000
2024-01-27T08:23+0000
2024-01-27T08:23+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
gaza strip
gaza violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115722925_0:172:1656:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d03627a3bd612b94f0eceb0b6d1388.jpg
Currently, there are between 300 and 350 patients with war-related injuries at Nasser Hospital, and their evacuation is impossible due to dangerous conditions and the absence of ambulances, according to provided information.Most of Nasser Hospital's staff, as well as thousands of displaced people who sought refuge there, fled in the days leading up to the Israeli forces’ order to evacuate surrounding areas, Doctors without Borders said in a statement. On Friday, the World Health Organization said that since 7 October, more than 676 attacks on medical facilities have been reported in Gaza and the West Bank, resulting in 623 deaths and 837 injuries. On October 7, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Almost 26,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/gaza-war-has-financial-reason-mainstream-media-wont-cover---ex-cia-analyst-1116373859.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/guilty-of-genocide-us-brushes-off-south-africas-accusation-due-to-fear-of-culpability--1116261381.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115722925_94:0:1566:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_42ff6c96b6747d6fb1e248c87d168ca7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel-hamas crisis, israel crisis, gaza strip crisis, gaza killing, gaza healthcare
israel-hamas crisis, israel crisis, gaza strip crisis, gaza killing, gaza healthcare
Gaza Strip No Longer Has Healthcare System - Doctors Without Borders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have effectively ceased to provide medical services as a result of Israel's military operation, leaving the enclave without a healthcare system, organization Doctors Without Borders said.
Currently, there are between 300 and 350 patients with war-related injuries at Nasser Hospital, and their evacuation is impossible due to dangerous conditions and the absence of ambulances, according to provided information.
"People’s lives are at risk because of the lack of medical care. With Nasser and European Gaza Hospital almost inaccessible, there is no longer a healthcare system in Gaza," Medical Coordinator in Palestine Guillemette Thomas was quoted as saying on Friday.
Most of Nasser Hospital's staff, as well as thousands of displaced people who sought refuge there, fled in the days leading up to the Israeli forces’ order to evacuate surrounding areas, Doctors without Borders said in a statement.
"Amid ongoing heavy fighting and bombing in Khan Younis, south Gaza, Palestine/OPT, vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser hospital, currently the largest functioning health facility in the enclave. Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) deplores a situation in which people have been left with no options to go for treatment in case of a large influx of war wounded," the organization added.
On Friday, the World Health Organization said that since 7 October, more than 676 attacks on medical facilities have been reported in Gaza and the West Bank, resulting in 623 deaths and 837 injuries.
On October 7, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Almost 26,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.