Gaza War Has Financial Reason Mainstream Media Won't Cover - Ex-CIA Analyst

Israel sees “a real economic interest in dominating Gaza,” and "has no intention of leaving" the enclave, Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik.

Israel sees “a real economic interest" in Gaza, and that explains why no matter the extent of global outrage, Tel Aviv’s military campaign in the beleaguered enclave rages on, Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik.In late December, the Biden administration bypassed Congress and approved more weapons and munitions for Israel. The package was pushed through via an emergency determination and covered a sale worth $147.5 million, all the while amid Washington’s rhetorical calls for an end to civilian deaths.'Rich Gas Fields Offshore'“On the economic side, which is all-important, of course, Israel has overriding interest in protecting its 'rights' to the territorial waters of Gaza, where there are rich gas fields offshore. Israel claims sole ownership of those territorial waters. And, there's this design for an East Med pipeline which would permit Israel to export to Italy and elsewhere in the European Union the natural gas it has seized by military force from the Palestinians in Gaza. And that's something that you really don't see in the in the mainstream press here, do you?" the pundit queried.As Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip rages on, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is insisting that he "will not compromise on full Israeli control" over Gaza, stating on January 20 that "this is contrary to a Palestinian state." As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensify strikes on the city of Khan Younis, and the bloody quagmire relentlessly racks up the civilian death toll, any viable deal on a ceasefire and release of the roughly 130 hostages still held captive by Hamas is yet to be agreed. The Israeli military has so far failed to defeat the militant group in Gaza, itself facing troop and equipment losses, while global protests condemning the “genocide” against Palestinians show no sign of abating.Looking ahead, McGovern suggested that "a lot will depend on the outcome of the genocide in Gaza, whether that's allowed to continue or whether we [the United States] will finally say [...] 'No more arms until you stop the murder in Gaza.'"

