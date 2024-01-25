https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/gaza-war-has-financial-reason-mainstream-media-wont-cover---ex-cia-analyst-1116373859.html
Gaza War Has Financial Reason Mainstream Media Won't Cover - Ex-CIA Analyst
Israel sees “a real economic interest in dominating Gaza,” and "has no intention of leaving" the enclave, Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik.
Gaza War Has Financial Reason Mainstream Media Won't Cover - Ex-CIA Analyst
Israel has been continuing its strategy of not letting up on its war on Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip despite global outrage over the massive civilian death toll, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing he will push for "complete victory."
Israel sees “a real economic interest"
in Gaza, and that explains why no matter the extent of global outrage
, Tel Aviv’s military campaign in the beleaguered enclave
rages on, Ray McGovern
, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik
.
“The Israelis see a real economic interest in dominating Gaza. And that's why, of course, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has made it very clear: no, they have no intention of leaving Gaza. It's going to be part of Israel unless they are faced down by people who think it important to defend the Palestinians, and will act to end that genocide that's going on right now, and that our government, the United States, is not only enabling, but providing arms for and other political support,” McGovern said.
In late December, the Biden administration
bypassed Congress and approved more weapons and munitions for Israel. The package was pushed through via an emergency determination and covered a sale worth $147.5 million, all the while amid Washington’s rhetorical calls for an end to civilian deaths.
'Rich Gas Fields Offshore'
“On the economic side, which is all-important, of course, Israel has overriding interest in protecting its 'rights' to the territorial waters of Gaza, where there are rich gas fields offshore. Israel claims sole ownership of those territorial waters. And, there's this design for an East Med pipeline which would permit Israel to export to Italy and elsewhere in the European Union the natural gas it has seized by military force from the Palestinians in Gaza. And that's something that you really don't see in the in the mainstream press here, do you?" the pundit queried.
“So genocide is genocide, and unless that stopped, Israel will not only profit from ‘additional security’ for a while, but will also profit from having a better 'claim' or a semi- or a quasi-legal claim to the waters off Gaza, which, as people know, are very rich in gas deposits,” McGovern stressed.
As Israel’s war against Hamas
in the Gaza Strip rages on, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is insisting that he "will not compromise on full Israeli control
" over Gaza, stating on January 20 that "this is contrary to a Palestinian state.
" As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensify strikes on the city of Khan Younis, and the bloody quagmire relentlessly racks up the civilian death toll
, any viable deal on a ceasefire and release of the roughly 130 hostages still held captive
by Hamas is yet to be agreed. The Israeli military has so far failed to defeat the militant group in Gaza, itself facing troop and equipment losses, while global protests condemning the “genocide” against Palestinians show no sign of abating.
On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 25,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities have said.
Looking ahead, McGovern suggested that "a lot will depend on the outcome of the genocide in Gaza, whether that's allowed to continue or whether we [the United States] will finally say [...] 'No more arms until you stop the murder in Gaza.'"
