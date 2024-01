https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/russian-air-defenses-destroy-ukraines-uragan-missile-over-belgorod-region-1116439905.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy Ukraine's Uragan Missile Over Belgorod Region

Russian air defenses struck down a rocket over the Belgorod region fired by Ukraine from a self-propelled 220 mm multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) Uragan.

"At around 8:30 p.m. [17:30 GMT] on Jan. 27, we foiled an attempt by the regime in Kiev to conduct a terrorist attack against targets in Russia using a multiple rocket launcher Uragan. On-duty air defense forces destroyed the rocket over the Belgorod region," the ministry said in a statement.

