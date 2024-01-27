https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-border-patrol-union-says-its-upsetting-biden-prevents-securing-us-southern-border-1116442100.html
US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border
US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that it is upsetting the Biden administration continues to block efforts to secure the US southern border.
On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that federal agents can cut razor wire fencing Texas installed on miles of the US-Mexico border
, but it does not require the state to remove it. The Texas National Guard placed razor wire fencing along the state's border with Mexico in order to deter the record level of migrants coming into the United States illegally and overwhelming local resources and communities struggling to cope with the crisis.
“It’s upsetting that the current administration continues to do everything they can to prevent securing our nation's borders,” Cueto said on Saturday when asked about the standoff between Texas and the Biden administration on the border.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
said on Friday that he was prepared for a conflict with federal authorities over the dispute.
The Biden administration also recently asked the Supreme Court to prevent the Texas National Guard from blocking federal Border Patrol agents from accessing a stretch of land along the US southern border town Eagle Pass, Texas. The border town has been a hot spot for illegal migration since President Joe Biden came into office in 2021.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to continue "Texas's efforts to protect its southern border against every effort by the Biden Administration to undermine the state's constitutional right of self-defense."
The Biden administration has argued that Texas' actions on the southern border prevent federal agents from doing their duties.
US Customs and Border Protection recently revealed that there were more than 302,000 migrant encounters on the US southern border in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border.