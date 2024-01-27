https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-border-patrol-union-says-its-upsetting-biden-prevents-securing-us-southern-border-1116442100.html

US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border

US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border

US National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that it is upsetting the Biden administration continues to block efforts to secure the US southern border.

2024-01-27T22:22+0000

2024-01-27T22:22+0000

2024-01-27T22:22+0000

border security

us

joe biden

texas

texas national guard

us supreme court

americas

us border patrol

us-mexico border

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116441943_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_620ca9fa6cde4e95e40907f85e607a8b.jpg

On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that federal agents can cut razor wire fencing Texas installed on miles of the US-Mexico border, but it does not require the state to remove it. The Texas National Guard placed razor wire fencing along the state's border with Mexico in order to deter the record level of migrants coming into the United States illegally and overwhelming local resources and communities struggling to cope with the crisis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he was prepared for a conflict with federal authorities over the dispute. The Biden administration also recently asked the Supreme Court to prevent the Texas National Guard from blocking federal Border Patrol agents from accessing a stretch of land along the US southern border town Eagle Pass, Texas. The border town has been a hot spot for illegal migration since President Joe Biden came into office in 2021. The Biden administration has argued that Texas' actions on the southern border prevent federal agents from doing their duties. US Customs and Border Protection recently revealed that there were more than 302,000 migrant encounters on the US southern border in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/texas-border-dispute-shows-entire-us-constitutional-system-collapsing-in-multiple-ways-1116422032.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/extremely-dangerous-texas-border-battle-portends-growing-us-dysfunction-civil-war-1116420922.html

texas

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

washington-texas war, illegal migration, illegal migrants, what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security