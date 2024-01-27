International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-border-patrol-union-says-its-upsetting-biden-prevents-securing-us-southern-border-1116442100.html
US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border
US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border
US National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that it is upsetting the Biden administration continues to block efforts to secure the US southern border.
2024-01-27T22:22+0000
2024-01-27T22:22+0000
border security
us
joe biden
texas
texas national guard
us supreme court
americas
us border patrol
us-mexico border
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116441943_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_620ca9fa6cde4e95e40907f85e607a8b.jpg
On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that federal agents can cut razor wire fencing Texas installed on miles of the US-Mexico border, but it does not require the state to remove it. The Texas National Guard placed razor wire fencing along the state's border with Mexico in order to deter the record level of migrants coming into the United States illegally and overwhelming local resources and communities struggling to cope with the crisis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he was prepared for a conflict with federal authorities over the dispute. The Biden administration also recently asked the Supreme Court to prevent the Texas National Guard from blocking federal Border Patrol agents from accessing a stretch of land along the US southern border town Eagle Pass, Texas. The border town has been a hot spot for illegal migration since President Joe Biden came into office in 2021. The Biden administration has argued that Texas' actions on the southern border prevent federal agents from doing their duties. US Customs and Border Protection recently revealed that there were more than 302,000 migrant encounters on the US southern border in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/texas-border-dispute-shows-entire-us-constitutional-system-collapsing-in-multiple-ways-1116422032.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/extremely-dangerous-texas-border-battle-portends-growing-us-dysfunction-civil-war-1116420922.html
texas
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116441943_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c154a679c0c36bcaf68c34867b185fd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington-texas war, illegal migration, illegal migrants, what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security
washington-texas war, illegal migration, illegal migrants, what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security

US Border Patrol Union Says It's 'Upsetting' Biden Prevents Securing US Southern Border

22:22 GMT 27.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / VALERIE MACONAshes from bonfires are pictured next to the US-Mexico border wall in Sasabe, Arizona, on December 5, 2023. Jaguars don't understand borders, but where the United States meets Mexico, they are having to adapt to them
Ashes from bonfires are pictured next to the US-Mexico border wall in Sasabe, Arizona, on December 5, 2023. Jaguars don't understand borders, but where the United States meets Mexico, they are having to adapt to them - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / VALERIE MACON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that it is upsetting the Biden administration continues to block efforts to secure the US southern border.
On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that federal agents can cut razor wire fencing Texas installed on miles of the US-Mexico border, but it does not require the state to remove it. The Texas National Guard placed razor wire fencing along the state's border with Mexico in order to deter the record level of migrants coming into the United States illegally and overwhelming local resources and communities struggling to cope with the crisis.
“It’s upsetting that the current administration continues to do everything they can to prevent securing our nation's borders,” Cueto said on Saturday when asked about the standoff between Texas and the Biden administration on the border.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he was prepared for a conflict with federal authorities over the dispute.
A family of migrants from Columbia climbs up through a canal fence after crossing under a hole in the US-Mexico border wall in El Paso, Texas, on December 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2024
Analysis
Texas Border Dispute Shows Entire US Constitutional System Collapsing in Multiple Ways
00:50 GMT
The Biden administration also recently asked the Supreme Court to prevent the Texas National Guard from blocking federal Border Patrol agents from accessing a stretch of land along the US southern border town Eagle Pass, Texas. The border town has been a hot spot for illegal migration since President Joe Biden came into office in 2021.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to continue "Texas's efforts to protect its southern border against every effort by the Biden Administration to undermine the state's constitutional right of self-defense."

The Biden administration has argued that Texas' actions on the southern border prevent federal agents from doing their duties.
US Customs and Border Protection recently revealed that there were more than 302,000 migrant encounters on the US southern border in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border.
Migrants board vans after waiting along the border wall to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing upon crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas on May 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2024
Americas
'Extremely Dangerous': Texas Border Battle Portends Growing US Dysfunction, Civil War?
Yesterday, 23:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала