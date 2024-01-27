https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-centcom-says-conducted-strike-against-houthi-anti-ship-missile-aimed-into-red-sea-1116424202.html

US CENTCOM Says Conducted Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missile Aimed Into Red Sea

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had struck a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea.

"On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch," CENTCOM said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).According to the statement, the US forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US naval ships in the area.After ten days, the bombing campaign on Yemen without authorization by the US Congress has failed to stop Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who are demanding that Israel halt its military campaign in Gaza, have vowed to respond in kind to American strikes.

