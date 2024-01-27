https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-centcom-says-conducted-strike-against-houthi-anti-ship-missile-aimed-into-red-sea-1116424202.html
US CENTCOM Says Conducted Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missile Aimed Into Red Sea
palestine
US CENTCOM Says Conducted Strike Against Houthi Anti-Ship Missile Aimed Into Red Sea
03:14 GMT 27.01.2024 (Updated: 03:18 GMT 27.01.2024)
MOSCOW, January 27 (Sputnik) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had struck a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea.
"On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike
against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch," CENTCOM said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
According to the statement, the US forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US naval ships in the area.
"U.S. Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.
After ten days, the bombing campaign on Yemen without authorization by the US Congress has failed to stop Houthi attacks on shipping vessels
in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who are demanding that Israel halt its military campaign in Gaza, have vowed to respond in kind to American strikes.