https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/canceled-us-joint-exercises-in-africa-shows-washingtons-influence-abroad-slipping-1116453371.html

Canceled US Joint Exercises in Africa Shows Washington's Influence Abroad Slipping

Canceled US Joint Exercises in Africa Shows Washington's Influence Abroad Slipping

Retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik the move may be related to internal pressure not to work alongside “troops associated with coup governments."

2024-01-28T19:16+0000

2024-01-28T19:16+0000

2024-01-28T19:18+0000

analysis

us

mali

niger

burkina faso

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

pentagon

military exercise

larry johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106398/21/1063982184_0:378:4032:2646_1920x0_80_0_0_80b2b0eac1cfa17f7c0c9db733d60b28.jpg

The United States military leadership has scrapped plans to hold joint exercises with several African states such as Sudan, Mali, Niger, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Burkina Faso.According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon’s change of plans was, “at least in part,” the result of US Democrats pressuring the Biden administration to bar “troops associated with coup governments” from participating in US-led military exercises.Exercises such as these are usually planned many months in advance, so the decision to scrap these plans means “there's an issue with the governments that were supposed to participate,” said retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson.Describing the military exercises’ cancellation as a “significant” development, Johnson told Sputnik that this move by the Pentagon may have also been prompted by the decision of the host African governments not to participate.Johnson also suggested that the decision by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may be related to this development, considering that ECOWAS is primarily regarded as an entity “under Western influence.”According to him, the fact that these countries chose to part ways with ECOWAS and pursue “bilateral agreements among themselves” does seem like signs of them “distancing themselves from US control.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/expansion-of-us-drone-ops-in-africa-comes-amid-rising-opposition-to-foreign-military-presence-1115977980.html

mali

niger

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us africa military exercises, us military africa operations