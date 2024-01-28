https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/gazas-al-amal-hospital-runs-out-of-oxygen-for-surgeries---red-crescent-1116447671.html

Gaza's Al-Amal Hospital Runs Out of Oxygen for Surgeries - Red Crescent

Gaza's Al-Amal Hospital Runs Out of Oxygen for Surgeries - Red Crescent

Medics at Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip are unable to carry out surgeries because of the depletion of oxygen supply caused by the Israeli siege of the hospital, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the organization condemned the Israeli siege of Al-Amal Hospital, which is going for a sixth consecutive day now, as its medical teams are unable to reach wounded people even in surrounding areas because of it."The PRCS warns of the inability of medical teams at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis to perform surgical operations due to oxygen depletion," the PRCS said on X. The Israel Defense Forces, in turn, labeled this statement as misinformation, insisting they conduct only high-precision strikes on Hamas targets located near the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in Khan Yunis. On October 7, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,400 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

