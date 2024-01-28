https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/us-navy-reportedly-failed-to-warn-veterans-of-radiation-exposure--1116441535.html
US Navy Reportedly Failed to Warn Veterans of Radiation Exposure
US Navy Reportedly Failed to Warn Veterans of Radiation Exposure
For more than 20 years the US Navy has been aware of multiple environmental contaminants at one of their bases, according to a recent report.
2024-01-28T00:46+0000
2024-01-28T00:46+0000
2024-01-28T01:16+0000
military
us navy
cancer
radiation
us
pentagon
us department of defense (dod)
national cancer institute
us troops
us soldiers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933058_0:136:1965:1241_1920x0_80_0_0_d59f9f52800d984c59d56f7942067e24.jpg
For more than 20 years the US Navy has been aware of multiple environmental contaminants at one of their bases, the news agency said. One seemingly healthy veteran recently died last month after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which can be caused by radiation exposure, the National Cancer Institute said.Gilbert Wyand, the veteran, had lived and worked at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard in California in the 1980s. After Wyand’s cancer diagnosis, his son found a Navy report published in June of 2023 that shows the Navy has been aware of radiation at the shipyard for at least two decades.Initial contamination at the shipyard occurred from the 1940s to the 1960s due to workers disposing of toxic waste, according to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) report that Wyand’s son found. Following that, between the 1960s and until 1980 about 3,000 gallons of chemical waste leaked out of damaged storage drums into the ground.That chemical waste poisoned the groundwater with high levels of dichloroethene, trichloroethylene, vinyl chloride and benzene, according to a Navy report from 2000. In 2008, Navy officials confirmed that the levels of radium and strontium far exceeded the remediation goals set for public safety.The Navy veteran could have been exposed to radium-226 and strontium-90, which are radionuclides that have been linked to leukemia and other cancers. But Wyand and other veterans were not alerted about the potential risk of exposure because there is no system in place to notify veterans of potential exposure after a base closes, Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Joe Keiley said.The fact that there is no outreach system in place means that tens of thousands of veterans who worked at the shipyard could have been exposed to deadly radiation and are unaware, American news report adds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/us-lawmakers-demand-pentagon-explanation-over-soldiers-inadequate-living-conditions-1113804803.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/us-soldiers-treated-worse-than-garbage-while-white-house-keeps-throwing-money-at-ukraine-1113636879.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933058_66:0:1901:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_979cb52852454cdbe139b60bbdc54d16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
radiation exposure, us navy, radiation, radiation poisoning, cancer, us army, american soldiers, living conditions, radiation threat, us military housing, american barracks, us barracks, military barracks, pentagon, us defense department, department of defense
radiation exposure, us navy, radiation, radiation poisoning, cancer, us army, american soldiers, living conditions, radiation threat, us military housing, american barracks, us barracks, military barracks, pentagon, us defense department, department of defense
US Navy Reportedly Failed to Warn Veterans of Radiation Exposure
00:46 GMT 28.01.2024 (Updated: 01:16 GMT 28.01.2024)
According to an NBC News report, over a 20-year period about 3,000 gallons of chemical waste leaked out of damaged storage drums and poisoned the groundwater.
For more than 20 years the US Navy has been aware of multiple environmental contaminants at one of their bases, the news agency said
. One seemingly healthy veteran recently died last month after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which can be caused by radiation exposure, the National Cancer Institute said.
Gilbert Wyand, the veteran, had lived and worked at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard in California in the 1980s. After Wyand’s cancer diagnosis, his son found a Navy report published in June of 2023 that shows the Navy has been aware of radiation at the shipyard
for at least two decades.
Initial contamination at the shipyard occurred from the 1940s to the 1960s due to workers disposing of toxic waste, according to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) report that Wyand’s son found. Following that, between the 1960s and until 1980 about 3,000 gallons of chemical waste leaked out of damaged storage drums into the ground.
29 September 2023, 18:30 GMT
That chemical waste poisoned the groundwater with high levels of dichloroethene, trichloroethylene, vinyl chloride and benzene, according to a Navy report from 2000
. In 2008, Navy officials confirmed that the levels of radium and strontium far exceeded the remediation goals set for public safety.
The Navy veteran could have been exposed to radium-226 and strontium-90, which are radionuclides that have been linked to leukemia and other cancers. But Wyand and other veterans were not alerted about the potential risk of exposure because there is no system in place to notify veterans of potential exposure after a base closes, Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Joe Keiley said.
The fact that there is no outreach system in place means that tens of thousands of veterans who worked at the shipyard could have been exposed to deadly radiation and are unaware, American news report adds.
“We encourage any veteran who believes they were exposed to toxins during their military service to coordinate with their local Veterans Affairs office,” the spokesperson highlighted.
24 September 2023, 18:56 GMT