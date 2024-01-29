https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/air-defenses-at-us-military-base-confused-enemy-drone-for-american-drone---reports-1116472818.html
Air Defenses at US Military Base Confused Enemy Drone for American Drone - Reports
US forces failed to stop an enemy drone attack on its base on Syrian-Jordanian border because the aircraft's approach coincided with the return of a US drone to the military outpost, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed officials.
According to the report, a militia backed by Tehran launched the enemy drone toward Tower 22, an outpost in Jordan near the borders of Iraq and Syria. The report added that US officials have not found evidence indicating that Iran directed the attack.On Sunday, three US soldiers had been killed and 34 others injured in a drone attack on a US military base on the Jordanian-Syrian border.President Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US's Al-Tanf base in Syria, not a base on Jordanian territory.Iran has nothing to do with the drone attack on a US military base, Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing an Iranian official.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces failed to stop an enemy drone attack on its base on Syrian-Jordanian border because the aircraft's approach coincided with the return of a US drone to the military outpost, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed officials.
According to the report, a militia backed by Tehran launched the enemy drone toward Tower 22, an outpost in Jordan near the borders of Iraq and Syria.
The report added that US officials have not found evidence indicating that Iran directed the attack.
On Sunday, three US soldiers had been killed and 34 others injured
in a drone attack on a US military base on the Jordanian-Syrian border
.
President Biden pinned the blame
on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US's Al-Tanf base in Syria, not a base on Jordanian territory.
Iran has nothing to do with the drone attack on a US military base, Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing an Iranian official.