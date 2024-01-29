https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/air-defenses-at-us-military-base-confused-enemy-drone-for-american-drone---reports-1116472818.html

Air Defenses at US Military Base Confused Enemy Drone for American Drone - Reports

Air Defenses at US Military Base Confused Enemy Drone for American Drone - Reports

US forces failed to stop an enemy drone attack on its base on Syrian-Jordanian border because the aircraft's approach coincided with the return of a US drone to the military outpost, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed officials.

2024-01-29T16:35+0000

2024-01-29T16:35+0000

2024-01-29T16:35+0000

us

military

joe biden

iran

syria

jordan

us military base

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095643801_0:140:3069:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_94c88e68b4942b89125ae5cce9a2ea53.jpg

According to the report, a militia backed by Tehran launched the enemy drone toward Tower 22, an outpost in Jordan near the borders of Iraq and Syria. The report added that US officials have not found evidence indicating that Iran directed the attack.On Sunday, three US soldiers had been killed and 34 others injured in a drone attack on a US military base on the Jordanian-Syrian border.President Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US's Al-Tanf base in Syria, not a base on Jordanian territory.Iran has nothing to do with the drone attack on a US military base, Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing an Iranian official.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/us-vows-response-to-deadly-attack-on-mideast-base-seeks-to-avoid-wider-conflict-1116470128.html

iran

syria

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military base in middle east, syria-jordan border, attack on us military base