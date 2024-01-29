https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/us-vows-response-to-deadly-attack-on-mideast-base-seeks-to-avoid-wider-conflict-1116470128.html

US Vows Response to Deadly Attack on Mideast Base, Seeks to Avoid Wider Conflict

The United States will retaliate to a deadly drone attack on its al-Tanf military base on Syrian-Jordanian border at a time and in a manner of its choosing, but it is not seeking a wider conflict in the region, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Axios reported that President Joe Biden discussed a "significant military response" to the attack during a meeting with top US officials on Sunday. "As for our response options, the President is working his way through that right now. He had a good meeting yesterday with the National Security Team," Kirby told CNN. According to Axios, the White House and Pentagon are seeking to calibrate their retaliation to contain the risk of a wider conflict. Meanwhile, some hawks on Capitol Hill are pushing for strikes inside Iran, the report said.On Sunday, three US soldiers had been killed and 34 others injured in a drone attack on a US military base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria. President Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US's Al-Tanf base in Syria, not a base on Jordanian territory. Iran has nothing to do with the drone attack on a US military base, Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing an Iranian official.

