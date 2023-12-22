Kremlin Warns of Consequences Over West's Scheme to Use Frozen Russian Assets For Kiev Aid
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any possible moves by Western countries to use Russia's frozen assets to assit Ukraine will undoubtedly have consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, media reported, citing US and European officials, that Washington and its European allies had renewed discussions to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine.
"Those who are trying to initiate this, and those who will implement it, must understand that Russia will never leave those who did this alone. And it will constantly exercise its right to a legal battle, internationally, nationally or otherwise. And this, of course, will have — both Europeans and Americans understand this very well — it will have legal consequences for those who initiated and implemented it," Peskov told reporters.
The topic of illegally seized assets from Russia are constantly on the agenda in the EU and the US, but this is unacceptable and potentially dangerous for the global financial system, the official said.
Furthermore, Ukraine's would-be entry to the European Union would undermine the bloc's entire internal system, and it would collapse, Peskov cautioned.
Commenting on Brussels' decision to start accession talks with Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday called on EU members to first clarify the current size and population of Ukraine, asking if Brussels intended to accept it along with the liberated regions and the Russian military stationed there.
"To welcome a country like Ukraine into the EU, regardless of its territorial problems ... This will simply undermine the entire system of the European Union. And cooler heads understand that this will be a load that the EU simply cannot shoulder, and the EU will collapse," Peskov told reporters.
When asked to comment on Orban's remark, the official said that the new regions are inseparable from Russia, and claims to them will have consequences.
Peskov on Friday declined to comment on a recent report by The Wall Street Journal on the death of Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, calling it "pulp fiction."
"We have seen the report, but would not like to comment on that. It cannot be commented on, I mean, these materials. Recently, The Wall Street Journal has unfortunately been keen on creating pulp fiction," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev had been involved in the death of Prigozhin.