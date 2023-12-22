https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/wests-possible-use-of-russias-frozen-assets-to-help-kiev-will-have-consequences--kremlin-1115743646.html

Kremlin Warns of Consequences Over West's Scheme to Use Frozen Russian Assets For Kiev Aid

Kremlin Warns of Consequences Over West's Scheme to Use Frozen Russian Assets For Kiev Aid

Possible steps by Western countries to use Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine cannot but have consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2023-12-22T09:57+0000

2023-12-22T09:57+0000

2023-12-22T10:14+0000

world

dmitry peskov

viktor orban

ukraine

brussels

european union (eu)

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg

On Thursday, media reported, citing US and European officials, that Washington and its European allies had renewed discussions to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine. The topic of illegally seized assets from Russia are constantly on the agenda in the EU and the US, but this is unacceptable and potentially dangerous for the global financial system, the official said.Furthermore, Ukraine's would-be entry to the European Union would undermine the bloc's entire internal system, and it would collapse, Peskov cautioned.Commenting on Brussels' decision to start accession talks with Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday called on EU members to first clarify the current size and population of Ukraine, asking if Brussels intended to accept it along with the liberated regions and the Russian military stationed there.When asked to comment on Orban's remark, the official said that the new regions are inseparable from Russia, and claims to them will have consequences.Peskov on Friday declined to comment on a recent report by The Wall Street Journal on the death of Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, calling it "pulp fiction."Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev had been involved in the death of Prigozhin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/orban-says-launch-of-accession-talks-between-eu-ukraine-no-more-than-political-gesture-1115740423.html

ukraine

brussels

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, western countries, russia's frozen assets to help ukraine