Several Civilians Killed, Injured in Israeli Strikes on Damascus - Syrian Defense Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Several civilians were killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes that hit a number of positions south of the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported that Israeli forces had launched a strike on the center of Iranian military advisers near Set Zaynab, one of the suburbs of Damascus.
"Today ... [Israel] carried out air aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, striking a number of positions south of Damascus, which resulted in several civilian deaths and injuries, and some property damage," the ministry said in a statement.
