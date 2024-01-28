https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/israel-says-struck-hezbollah-targets-after-launches-from-lebanon-1116443304.html

Israel Says Struck Hezbollah Targets After Launches From Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday reported multiple launches from Lebanon into northern Israel, and said Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

"Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel... Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin. Additional terror infrastructure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab," the IDF said on Telegram. It said that following the sound of sirens earlier Saturday in northern Israel regarding hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in Lebanese territory suspected to be approaching Israeli territory.

