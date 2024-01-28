International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/israel-says-struck-hezbollah-targets-after-launches-from-lebanon-1116443304.html
Israel Says Struck Hezbollah Targets After Launches From Lebanon
Israel Says Struck Hezbollah Targets After Launches From Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday reported multiple launches from Lebanon into northern Israel, and said Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
2024-01-28T00:30+0000
2024-01-28T00:30+0000
world
israel
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
lebanon
hezbollah
palestine
humanitarian catastrophe
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116443395_0:131:2078:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_328db2100211918bfe0ed34b35851ac2.jpg
"Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel... Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin. Additional terror infrastructure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab," the IDF said on Telegram. It said that following the sound of sirens earlier Saturday in northern Israel regarding hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in Lebanese territory suspected to be approaching Israeli territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/eyewitness-reveals-how-family-of-four-died-during-israeli-strike-in-southern-lebanon-1114944200.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116443395_126:0:1974:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_b766d30f9c40b76abf537dffff714bd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-hezbollah war, israel-lebanon conflict, israel-hezbollah conflict, israel shells lebanon, shelling of lebanon, israel attacks, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli
israel-lebanon war, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-hezbollah war, israel-lebanon conflict, israel-hezbollah conflict, israel shells lebanon, shelling of lebanon, israel attacks, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli

Israel Says Struck Hezbollah Targets After Launches From Lebanon

00:30 GMT 28.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JALAA MAREYThis picture taken from an Israeli position along the border with southern Lebanon shows smoke billowing above the Lebanese village of Odaisseh during Israeli bombardment on January 22, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza
This picture taken from an Israeli position along the border with southern Lebanon shows smoke billowing above the Lebanese village of Odaisseh during Israeli bombardment on January 22, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JALAA MAREY
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday reported multiple launches from Lebanon into northern Israel, and said Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
"Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel... Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin. Additional terror infrastructure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab," the IDF said on Telegram.
It said that following the sound of sirens earlier Saturday in northern Israel regarding hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in Lebanese territory suspected to be approaching Israeli territory.
Israeli drone strike on a car in Aitarun, Southern Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
World
Eyewitness Reveals How Family of Four Died During Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon
14 November 2023, 19:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала