Pentagon Chief Vows Retaliation After Attack on US Troops in Jordan

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Sunday he was outraged by the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan, promising that retaliation would come "at a time and place of our choosing."

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the deaths of three of our U.S. service members and the wounding of other American troops in an attack last night against U.S. and Coalition forces," he said in a statement. Earlier in the day, US Central Command said three US soldiers were killed and 25 others were injured in a drone attack at a US military base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria. US President Joe Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups while also saying that the US was still gathering the facts. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said it was a drone attack. He also insisted that the strike targeted the US Al Tanf base in Syria, rather than a base in the Jordanian territory.

