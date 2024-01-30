https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/biden-says-decided-how-to-respond-to-attack-on-us-base-in-mideast-doesnt-want-wider-war-1116498591.html

Biden Says Decided How to Respond to Attack on US Base in MidEast, Doesn't Want Wider War

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has decided how to respond to the drone attack on a military base on Jordan-Syria border that killed three US soldiers, but indicated that he does not want a wider war in the Middle East.

2024-01-30T16:26+0000

2024-01-30T16:26+0000

2024-01-30T16:30+0000

"Yes," Biden told reporters when asked whether he has chosen a response, adding, "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East, that's not what I'm looking for." Biden also said he holds Iran partly responsible for the deadly attack on the US troops. "I do hold them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it," Biden said.On Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said three US soldiers had been killed and 25 others injured in a drone attack at a US military base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria. On Monday, CENTCOM said the number of injured US soldiers had risen to 34, eight of whom had to be evacuated. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US's Al-Tanf base in Syria, not a base on Jordanian territory.US President Joe Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts. Iran has denied playing any role in the attack.On Monday, US media reported that US President Joe Biden discussed a "significant military response" to the attack during a meeting with top US officials on Sunday. Later in the day, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the White House was seeking to respond to the attack "in a very consequential way," but was not willing to escalate tensions in the Middle East.

