https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/netanyahu-on-talks-with-hamas-israel-will-not-withdraw-troops-until-complete-victory-1116495629.html
Netanyahu on Talks With Hamas: Israel Will Not Withdraw Troops Until Complete Victory
Netanyahu on Talks With Hamas: Israel Will Not Withdraw Troops Until Complete Victory
Israel will not withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip until the complete victory over Hamas and will not free "thousands" of Palestinians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
2024-01-30T14:26+0000
2024-01-30T14:26+0000
2024-01-30T14:31+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
ismail haniyeh
israel
gaza strip
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg
"I hear statements about various deals, so I want to make it clear — we will not end this war until all its goals are achieved. This means the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and guarantees that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. We will not withdraw the military from the Gaza Strip and we will not free thousands of terrorists. None of this will happen," Netanyahu said.On Monday, NBC News reported that Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar agreed in Paris on the basis of a new deal for the gradual release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The new deal includes a phased release of the remaining US and Israeli hostages, starting with women and children, along with gradual pauses in fighting and aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.The Palestinian movement Hamas has received a proposal regarding a truce in the Gaza Strip and will give a response after studying it, the chairman of the movement's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday.The Hamas leadership has also received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss a framework agreement reached in Paris.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/hamas-says-received-proposal-on-truce-in-gaza-strip-will-give-response-after-studying-it-1116487239.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d35727bce28e794ab21b05005ca9880.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, hamas, israel, benjamin netanyahu, gaza ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, israel-hamas truce
palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, hamas, israel, benjamin netanyahu, gaza ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, israel-hamas truce
Netanyahu on Talks With Hamas: Israel Will Not Withdraw Troops Until Complete Victory
14:26 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 30.01.2024)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel will not withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip until the complete victory over Hamas and will not free "thousands" of Palestinians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"I hear statements about various deals, so I want to make it clear — we will not end this war until all its goals are achieved. This means the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and guarantees that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. We will not withdraw the military from the Gaza Strip and we will not free thousands of terrorists. None of this will happen," Netanyahu said.
On Monday, NBC News reported that Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar agreed in Paris on the basis of a new deal
for the gradual release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The new deal includes a phased release of the remaining US and Israeli hostages, starting with women and children, along with gradual pauses in fighting and aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.
The Palestinian movement Hamas has received
a proposal regarding a truce in the Gaza Strip and will give a response after studying it, the chairman of the movement's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday.
The Hamas leadership has also received an invitation to visit Cairo
to discuss a framework agreement reached in Paris.