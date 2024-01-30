International
Russia will raise the issues of mutual recognition of ratings and the creation of a joint anti-money laundering platform in BRICS in 2024, Russian Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina told Sputnik.
"Yes. Firstly, we would like to promote the topic of mutual recognition of ratings. This is very important for mutual trade and investment," Nabiullina said, answering the question of whether Russia will raise new issues as part of its BRICS presidency. Within the framework of BRICS and the EAEU, the creation of supranational rating agencies is being discussed, the official said, adding that this issue is promising, but there are "a lot of difficult questions" within the issue. The second topic that Russia intends to raise in the BRICS is countering money laundering, the official said. Russia would also like to develop within the framework of the association the building of a settlement and depository infrastructure, the Central Bank head said.
Russia to Put on Agenda Creation of Anti-Money Laundering System in BRICS in 2024

00:09 GMT 30.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will raise the issues of mutual recognition of ratings and the creation of a joint anti-money laundering platform in BRICS in 2024, Russian Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina told Sputnik.
"Yes. Firstly, we would like to promote the topic of mutual recognition of ratings. This is very important for mutual trade and investment," Nabiullina said, answering the question of whether Russia will raise new issues as part of its BRICS presidency.
Within the framework of BRICS and the EAEU, the creation of supranational rating agencies is being discussed, the official said, adding that this issue is promising, but there are "a lot of difficult questions" within the issue.
"In our opinion, mutual recognition of ratings will be faster and more practical," Nabiullina said.
The second topic that Russia intends to raise in the BRICS is countering money laundering, the official said.
"We want to see what common platform solutions in this area can be developed at the BRICS level. This would greatly simplify business cooperation between our countries," Nabiullina added.
Russia would also like to develop within the framework of the association the building of a settlement and depository infrastructure, the Central Bank head said.
"We plan to form the final agenda by the end of February," Nabiullina concluded.
