https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russia-to-put-on-agenda-creation-of-anti-money-laundering-system-in-brics-in-2024-1116479187.html

Russia to Put on Agenda Creation of Anti-Money Laundering System in BRICS in 2024

Russia to Put on Agenda Creation of Anti-Money Laundering System in BRICS in 2024

Russia will raise the issues of mutual recognition of ratings and the creation of a joint anti-money laundering platform in BRICS in 2024, Russian Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina told Sputnik.

2024-01-30T00:09+0000

2024-01-30T00:09+0000

2024-01-30T00:09+0000

russia

elvira nabiullina

russia

brics

russian central bank

money laundering

multipolar world

dedollarisation

national currencies

national currency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112840282_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_bbb0700a7d79bbcaebf22b492440ecef.jpg

"Yes. Firstly, we would like to promote the topic of mutual recognition of ratings. This is very important for mutual trade and investment," Nabiullina said, answering the question of whether Russia will raise new issues as part of its BRICS presidency. Within the framework of BRICS and the EAEU, the creation of supranational rating agencies is being discussed, the official said, adding that this issue is promising, but there are "a lot of difficult questions" within the issue. The second topic that Russia intends to raise in the BRICS is countering money laundering, the official said. Russia would also like to develop within the framework of the association the building of a settlement and depository infrastructure, the Central Bank head said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/share-of-brics-exceeds-g7-in-global-economy-by-end-of-2023--russian-central-bank-head-1116474426.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/new-brics-currency-can-challenge-dollar-hegemony-of-us-led-g7-economic-gang-1110984675.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

money laundering, brics cooperation, elvira nabiullina, counter money laundering, brics gdp, g7 gdp, brics economic growth, dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies