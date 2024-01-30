https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russias-defense-minister-shoigu-announces-drastic-increase-in-missile-production-1116494846.html

Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu Announces Drastic Increase in Missile Production

Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu Announces Drastic Increase in Missile Production

The Russian Armed Forces are expected to receive many more guided surface-to-air missiles this year than originally intended, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has declared.

2024-01-30T14:50+0000

2024-01-30T14:50+0000

2024-01-30T14:50+0000

military

russia

russian defense ministry

sergei shoigu

yekaterinburg

kalibr

missiles

production

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116495965_84:0:749:374_1920x0_80_0_0_783ccc7aea5be0aa4c5297ccce64f544.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces are expected to receive many more guided surface-to-air missiles this year than originally intended, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has declared.The defense minister made this announcement after a tour of military-industrial production facilities in Yekaterinburg, including the facilities where Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles are being manufactured.He noted that “regarding the missiles we require for our air defenses,” the production is expected to increase by more than double the originally planned amount, and he expressed hope that this year’s production goals will be met.The minister also suggested that the ongoing modernization of Russia's military-industrial capabilities is going to result in a noticeable increase in the production of equipment for the needs of Russia’s Armed Forces.Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry revealed that this year’s production plan for Kalibr cruise missiles is already 17 percent complete.Farid Abdrakhmanov, CEO of the Novator Design Bureau that produces these missiles, explained to Shoigu that this result was achieved thanks to the expansion of all of the company’s production capabilities, as well as due to all of the assembly units working 24/7 on a three-shift schedule.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-completes-tests-of-new-anti-drone-missiles---source--1116325074.html

russia

yekaterinburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei shoigu, russian military industrial complex, russian missile production rate