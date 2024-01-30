https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-intervention-perpetuates-cycle-of-violence-as-war-with-iran-looms-1116479797.html
US Intervention Perpetuates Cycle of Violence as War With Iran Looms
US Intervention Perpetuates Cycle of Violence as War With Iran Looms
Anti-Iran hardliners in US Congress are calling for strikes on Tehran. But why do people in the Islamic Republic and throughout the Middle East resent the United States?
2024-01-30T02:15+0000
2024-01-30T02:15+0000
2024-01-30T02:19+0000
analysis
us
us hegemony
iran
drone warfare
drone strike
drone attack
drone war
us bases
us military bases
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116480262_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_97bdba9ad08d2c51d9b70319129c2047.jpg
This weekend’s deadly drone attack on a US base near the Syria-Jordan border drew outraged responses from pro-war hardliners.“We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing,” responded US President Joe Biden in a statement released Sunday. But to what degree is Iran actually responsible for this weekend’s attack, and why do militants across the region resent the United States? Dr. Hasan Unal, a political science professor at Bashkent University in Ankara, Turkiye, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Monday to discuss these questions and more.“It is actually escalating,” said the international relations expert of the attacks launched against US troops in the Middle East in recent months. “There are dangerous dimensions to which it can actually escalate.”“When it comes to Iran-backed groups, there's no question that they are certainly interacting with Iran, and I'm sure Iran is backing them politically, diplomatically, economically, as well as militarily,” said the analyst. “But does that mean that Iran basically tells them to or Iran, basically, presses the button, and then they get into action? I would hardly think so… They may be taking their own initiative.”Unal claims that incidents like the one this weekend would typically spur behind-the-scenes talks to attempt to rein in militant groups, but Sunday’s attack comes amidst a particularly fraught moment. Domestic political pressure is bearing on Biden to project strength during an election year. And Israel’s campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed northwards of 26,000 Palestinians, has greatly inflamed tensions across the region.“Because Israel's strategy in Gaza doesn't seem to be working,” he said. “You know, it has got bogged down in every sense.”Unal asserts that much of the opposition to the United States throughout the Middle East is driven by its support for Israel, which has historically been the US’ largest recipient of foreign aid. Solidarity with the Palestinian cause was one of the founding principles of Iran’s 1979 revolution. The Islamic Republic has championed a strong sense of anti-imperialism in its foreign policy, informed by the 1953 US-backed coup that overthrew the country’s government and secured Iranian oil for British interests.More recently, the United States’ post-9/11 wars throughout the region have resulted in the excess deaths of as many as 4.7 million people, according to recent analysis from Brown University. The US presence in Iraq and Syria is especially resented, as the countries’ governments have rejected the role of American troops.“They certainly say 'We don't need you. We don't want you, leave our country,'” said Unal. “They don't. And in the case of Syria, the United States has no legal ground to basically station troops on Syrian soil. But they came in 2014, 2015, and then they have stayed on.”“It is because of the United States military presence there that we have much of this problem,” he concluded.The analyst claimed that the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in South Africa’s genocide case is “a very big warning to Israel,” speculating that “emerging multipolarity” in global power may see the country pay “a heavy price for its war crimes.” But, facing substantial corruption charges if forced to step down, many observers have speculated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has an incentive to continue military action to secure his position.Netanyahu once expressed confidence in his ability to manipulate the United States to serve his interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/american-base-near-syria-jordan-border-attacked-amidst-rejection-of-us-role-in-area-1116455518.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221208/us-theft-of-syrian-oil-driving-diesel-prices-sky-high-in-areas-of-government-control-1105239001.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/economic-political-repercussions-icj-ruling-may-entail-dire-consequences-for-israel-1116419415.html
iran
syria
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116480262_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f32b890eb4521d6ce8a528d5a82278cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
us bases, us military bases, us troops, american soldiers killed, american bases, us-iran relations, us-iran tensions, iran attacks american bases, iran attacks us, iran-us war, us-iran war, us bases shelled, american bases shelled, us base under attack, israel-hamas conflict, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, drone attack, drone strike, drone warfare
us bases, us military bases, us troops, american soldiers killed, american bases, us-iran relations, us-iran tensions, iran attacks american bases, iran attacks us, iran-us war, us-iran war, us bases shelled, american bases shelled, us base under attack, israel-hamas conflict, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, drone attack, drone strike, drone warfare
US Intervention Perpetuates Cycle of Violence as War With Iran Looms
02:15 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 02:19 GMT 30.01.2024)
Anti-Iran hardliners in US Congress are calling for strikes on Tehran. But why do people in the Islamic Republic and throughout the Middle East resent the United States?
This weekend’s deadly drone attack
on a US base near the Syria-Jordan border drew outraged responses from pro-war hardliners.
“We must respond to these repeated attacks,” said Roger Wicker (R-MS), who sits on the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee. “Take them out,” urged Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. “Hit Iran now. Hit them hard,” demanded conservative Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who previously claimed the US is locked in a “religious war.”
“We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing,” responded
US President Joe Biden in a statement released Sunday. But to what degree is Iran actually responsible for this weekend’s attack, and why do militants across the region resent the United States?
Dr. Hasan Unal, a political science professor at Bashkent University in Ankara, Turkiye, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program
Monday to discuss these questions and more.
“It is actually escalating,” said the international relations expert of the attacks launched against US troops
in the Middle East in recent months. “There are dangerous dimensions to which it can actually escalate.”
However, he added, “Iran basically denied that it had any involvement in the attack, and this is officially the Iranian statement by their representative in New York at the United Nations.”
“When it comes to Iran-backed groups, there's no question that they are certainly interacting with Iran, and I'm sure Iran is backing them politically, diplomatically, economically, as well as militarily,” said the analyst. “But does that mean that Iran basically tells them to or Iran, basically, presses the button, and then they get into action? I would hardly think so… They may be taking their own initiative.”
Unal claims that incidents like the one this weekend would typically spur behind-the-scenes talks to attempt to rein in militant groups, but Sunday’s attack comes amidst a particularly fraught moment. Domestic political pressure is bearing on Biden to project strength during an election year. And Israel’s campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip
, which has killed northwards of 26,000 Palestinians, has greatly inflamed tensions across the region.
“In normal circumstances, basically there would be quiet diplomacy behind the scenes between the United States and the Iranians about de-escalation one way or the other,” said Unal. “If Iran has any influence over these groups, the United States would basically seek mediation of some sort, but these days, the United States is on its high horse, and Israel is doing everything to bring the United States into a direct clash with Iran.”
“Because Israel's strategy in Gaza doesn't seem to be working,” he said. “You know, it has got bogged down in every sense.”
Unal asserts that much of the opposition to the United States throughout the Middle East is driven by its support for Israel, which has historically been the US’ largest recipient of foreign aid. Solidarity with the Palestinian cause was one of the founding principles
of Iran’s 1979 revolution. The Islamic Republic has championed a strong sense of anti-imperialism in its foreign policy, informed by the 1953 US-backed coup
that overthrew the country’s government and secured Iranian oil for British interests.
More recently, the United States’ post-9/11 wars throughout the region have resulted in the excess deaths of as many as 4.7 million people, according to recent analysis
from Brown University. The US presence in Iraq and Syria is especially resented, as the countries’ governments have rejected the role of American troops.
“They certainly say 'We don't need you. We don't want you, leave our country,'” said Unal. “They don't. And in the case of Syria, the United States has no legal ground to basically station troops on Syrian soil. But they came in 2014, 2015, and then they have stayed on.”
“And again, as you were talking about the US forces helping steal the Syrian oil, and then taking the oil, all those PKK related groups are under the auspices of the US troops,” he added, referring to Kurdish opposition forces in the region. “And the Syrian people are suffering from lack of oil, from lack of energy. Plus, the US forces stationed in Syria also help these PKK groups burn grain fields, and they also damage the fields in every sense to cause harm of any sort. I mean, it is incredible that a country like the United States gets engaged into this sort of barbaric act.’
“It is because of the United States military presence there that we have much of this problem,” he concluded.
8 December 2022, 17:49 GMT
The analyst claimed that the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in South Africa’s genocide case is “a very big warning to Israel,” speculating that “emerging multipolarity” in global power may see the country pay “a heavy price for its war crimes.” But, facing substantial corruption charges if forced to step down, many observers have speculated
that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has an incentive to continue military action to secure his position.
Netanyahu once expressed confidence in his ability to manipulate the United States to serve his interests.
“I know what America is,” said
Netanyahu in video footage dating back to 2001. “America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in the way.”