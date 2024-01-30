https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/zelensky-bound-to-stoke-standoff-with-russia-further-fuelling-ukraine-conflict---report-1116485351.html
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the Ukrainian president is currently in hot water due to Kiev’s allies already being lukewarm on providing Ukraine with aid.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116491702_0:0:2953:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_7f36a35346dbcd57cda747b661e97433.jpg
Doubts about the West’s willingness to further prop up the Kiev regime may drive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stir up the Ukraine conflict even further by ordering riskier attacks against Russia, Time magazine reported.Zelensky is already taking “bigger risks” in order to turn the conflict around and bolster his political standing at home, according to the publication.Every one of these actions is ripe with the potential for Russian retaliation, which may in turn deepen the hostilities and directly drag in NATO, Time magazine notes, adding that neither Moscow nor Brussels wants such a development.This follows Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters that Zelensky is currently in a tight spot because no one is providing him with money and Ukraine is up against a crisis at the moment.Time's report comes after The American Conservative pointed out that Zelensky has issued frenzied orders to attack civilians in order to fuel the conflict and secure further assistance from the West.On January 21, 27 people were killed and 25 more wounded when Ukrainian troops shelled the Kirovsky district of the city of Donetsk, according to head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin. The shelling was preceded by the Ukrainian military’s strike on the Russian city of Belgorod on December 30, which killed 25 civilians and wounded 109 others. Moscow excoriated the murderous attack, slamming it as an act of terrorism.Russia and NATO members do not have any territorial claims against one another, Putin noted, adding that Moscow is unwilling to spoil relations with the alliance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/week-of-disappointment-western-media-admits-ukraine-and-zelensky-losing-ground-1115617993.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/scott-ritter-zelensky-sees-the-writing-on-the-wall-1115482906.html
Every one of these actions is ripe with the potential for Russian retaliation, which may in turn deepen the hostilities and directly drag in NATO, Time magazine notes, adding that neither Moscow nor Brussels wants such a development.
Armed conflicts “take on a life of their own, particularly with one of the key players—in this case, Zelensky—becoming a wild card to watch,” the magazine concluded.
This follows Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters that Zelensky is currently in a tight spot because no one is providing him with money and Ukraine is up against a crisis at the moment.
"Zelensky is in a tough position. He has stopped receiving money, there are not enough shells for him abroad, he is also facing a tense situation inside the country, and many people are dissatisfied. In order to cloak his positions, he resorts to disguising them with utterly ludicrous decrees. It is unlikely that this can help the Kiev regime in any way, [so] the difficulties will only mount. This is despite the fact that there certainly are still more or less bright minds who understand what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Peskov said, commenting on Zelensky's decree entitled "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians."
Time's report comes after The American Conservative pointed out that Zelensky has issued frenzied orders to attack civilians in order to fuel the conflict and secure further assistance from the West.
Also in December, President Vladimir Putin stressed in an interview with Russian media that Moscow has “no reason and no interest – neither geopolitical, nor economic, political, and military – to fight with NATO countries.”
Russia and NATO members do not have any territorial claims against one another, Putin noted, adding that Moscow is unwilling to spoil relations with the alliance.