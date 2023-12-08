https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/scott-ritter-zelensky-sees-the-writing-on-the-wall-1115482906.html
Given Ukraine’s pitiful state both on the battlefield and at home, President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely face an unprecedented backlash from his own military personnel in the near future.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must face the "writing on the wall" after the failure of his summer counter-offensive, says a former UN weapons inspector.In an interview with YouTube host Danny Haiphong, Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Ritter gave a stark assessment of the notoriously botched Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in early summer of 2023.Ukraine’s inability to secure any sort of tangible success on the battlefield will lead to political turmoil in Kiev, the pundit argued. Eventually, Zelensky will face the rage of his soldiers.Ritter noted how the US is funding the entire country, paying salaries to civil servants, military personnel and healthcare workers — Washington completely disregards the same needs at home.Recently, the Ukrainian media have given substantial coverage to rising tensions between President Zelensky and Ukraine’s top general Valery Zaluzhny. In the interview with British magazine the The Economist, the Commander-in-Chief admitted that the Ukrainian forces had reached an impasse. Zaluzhny came under fire for that statement, with Zelensky rushing to refute it.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must face the "writing on the wall" after the failure of his summer counter-offensive, says a former UN weapons inspector.
In an interview with YouTube host Danny Haiphong, Scott Ritter
, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Ritter gave a stark assessment of the notoriously botched
Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in early summer of 2023.
"The counteroffensive is over. It’s been a strategic defeat for the Ukrainians for the collective West. And what I think we’re going to see now is that the Russians, having absorbed the Ukrainian blow, are going to slowly go on the counter-counter offensive and begin to put pressure on the Ukrainians," Ritter stressed. "The Russians will be on the initiative from now on. And eventually the Ukrainian line is going to collapse."
Ukraine’s inability to secure any sort of tangible success
on the battlefield will lead to political turmoil in Kiev, the pundit argued. Eventually, Zelensky will face the rage of his soldiers.
"They feel betrayed by his incompetence. Especially when it becomes clear how corrupt he is, and how corrupt his government is. Everybody knows it," Ritter pointed out. "There is a growing resentment over this. There are people who aren’t getting their pensions paid. People who aren’t getting the healthcare they need because of the corruption."
Ritter noted how the US is funding the entire country
, paying salaries to civil servants, military personnel and healthcare workers — Washington completely disregards the same needs at home.
"As an American I take umbrage at this. If you’re going to do that there, first, do it here. Let’s take care of the immigration problem. Let’s take care of the dirty water up in Flint, Michigan. Let’s take care of the homeless problem. Let’s take care of all those junkies on the street of San Francisco and Los Angeles. Let’s take care of America before we start taking care of Ukraine," he concluded.
Recently, the Ukrainian media have given substantial coverage to rising tensions between President Zelensky and Ukraine’s top general Valery Zaluzhny
. In the interview with British magazine the The Economist, the Commander-in-Chief admitted that the Ukrainian forces had reached an impasse. Zaluzhny came under fire for that statement, with Zelensky rushing to refute it.