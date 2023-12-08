https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/scott-ritter-zelensky-sees-the-writing-on-the-wall-1115482906.html

Scott Ritter: 'Zelensky Sees the Writing on the Wall'

Scott Ritter: 'Zelensky Sees the Writing on the Wall'

Given Ukraine’s pitiful state both on the battlefield and at home, President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely face an unprecedented backlash from his own military personnel in the near future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must face the "writing on the wall" after the failure of his summer counter-offensive, says a former UN weapons inspector.In an interview with YouTube host Danny Haiphong, Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Ritter gave a stark assessment of the notoriously botched Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in early summer of 2023.Ukraine’s inability to secure any sort of tangible success on the battlefield will lead to political turmoil in Kiev, the pundit argued. Eventually, Zelensky will face the rage of his soldiers.Ritter noted how the US is funding the entire country, paying salaries to civil servants, military personnel and healthcare workers — Washington completely disregards the same needs at home.Recently, the Ukrainian media have given substantial coverage to rising tensions between President Zelensky and Ukraine’s top general Valery Zaluzhny. In the interview with British magazine the The Economist, the Commander-in-Chief admitted that the Ukrainian forces had reached an impasse. Zaluzhny came under fire for that statement, with Zelensky rushing to refute it.

