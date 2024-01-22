https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russia-indignant-about-osces-lack-of-reaction-to-ukraines-attack-on-donetsk---mission-1116319549.html

Russia Indignant About OSCE's Lack of Reaction to Ukraine's Attack on Donetsk - Mission

Russia is indignant at the lack of reaction from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to the deadly strikes carried out by Ukraine on Donetsk, Russia’s mission to the OSCE said on Monday.

On Sunday, Ukraine fired 152 mm and 155 mm caliber shells at a market in a bustling district of Donetsk, leaving at least 28 dead and over 20 more injured. The mission decried the fact that the OSCE had turned a blind eye to all prior Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities, which, it said, amounted to the organization aligning itself with the actions of the Ukrainian military. Russia's Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said its head, Valery Fadeyev, reached out to various international organizations and rights groups with a call to respond to the Ukrainian military's attack on a civilian neighborhood it knew contained no military targets. The letters were sent to OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the International Committee of the Red Cross, international human rights organization Amnesty International, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

