Russia Indignant About OSCE's Lack of Reaction to Ukraine's Attack on Donetsk - Mission
Russia is indignant at the lack of reaction from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to the deadly strikes carried out by Ukraine on Donetsk, Russia’s mission to the OSCE said on Monday.
On Sunday, Ukraine fired 152 mm and 155 mm caliber shells at a market in a bustling district of Donetsk, leaving at least 28 dead and over 20 more injured. The mission decried the fact that the OSCE had turned a blind eye to all prior Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities, which, it said, amounted to the organization aligning itself with the actions of the Ukrainian military. Russia's Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said its head, Valery Fadeyev, reached out to various international organizations and rights groups with a call to respond to the Ukrainian military's attack on a civilian neighborhood it knew contained no military targets. The letters were sent to OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the International Committee of the Red Cross, international human rights organization Amnesty International, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.
Russia Indignant About OSCE's Lack of Reaction to Ukraine's Attack on Donetsk - Mission

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia is indignant at the lack of reaction from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to the deadly strikes carried out by Ukraine on Donetsk, Russia’s mission to the OSCE said on Monday.
On Sunday, Ukraine fired 152 mm and 155 mm caliber shells at a market in a bustling district of Donetsk, leaving at least 28 dead and over 20 more injured.
"We are indignant at the lack of reaction from the OSCE’s senior personnel, including Malta’s current chairmanship and Secretary General Helga Schmid, to the barbaric attack conducted by [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky’s formations on Donetsk (Tekstilshchik neighborhood unit) on the morning of January 21 2024," the mission said.
The mission decried the fact that the OSCE had turned a blind eye to all prior Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities, which, it said, amounted to the organization aligning itself with the actions of the Ukrainian military.
Russia's Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said its head, Valery Fadeyev, reached out to various international organizations and rights groups with a call to respond to the Ukrainian military's attack on a civilian neighborhood it knew contained no military targets.
"We are calling on you and the international community to condemn the criminal acts committed by the Ukrainian authorities. We ask that you use your power and tools of influence on Kiev to put an end to the flagrant violations of human rights," Fadeyev wrote in his letters.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Western Leaders Disregard Zelensky's Murderous Attack on Donetsk
14:12 GMT
The letters were sent to OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the International Committee of the Red Cross, international human rights organization Amnesty International, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.
