Fears About FBI Infiltration of 'Take Our Border Back' Convoy Indicate Erosion of Democracy in US

US conservative activists have expressed concerns that the FBI and other federal agencies may infiltrate the “Take Our Border Back” trucker convoy, which is heading to Texas, to smear the movement. Sputnik sat down with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson to discuss the issue.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116521292_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6717f06e08ddc0dcb62fcbd36bfac29d.jpg

The "Take Our Border Back" trucker convoy is driving across the US to Texas. Its stated aim is to mobilize tens of thousands of trucks in order to stop illegal migrants from crossing the nation's southern border. But some conservative activists worry that the rally may turn into a January 6th-style setup if infiltrated by FBI agents and provocateurs. They have called upon US federal agencies to stay away from the movement.Johnson also drew attention to the timing of the rally. Most recently, the Texas authorities, which have carried out Operation Lone Star to prevent the flow of illegals into the state, "seized" a section of the US-Mexico border, blocking federal border patrol agents from accessing it.Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been at odds with Joe Biden from day one of his presidency as the latter cancelled all border restrictions set by his predecessor Donald Trump. Abbott's legal row over the seizure of the part of the border and placing barbed wire there led to the US Supreme Court's ruling that federal agents can interfere and demolish the barriers. Nonetheless, 25 Republican governors signed a letter supporting Texas in the border control fight with the federal government over the "invasion" of migrants.Under these circumstances, the Biden administration has a potential motive to aggravate the situation in Texas, as per the former CIA analyst.Meanwhile, the very fact that many American conservatives are afraid to protest because of potential federal entrapment is revealing and evokes strong memories of the federal agencies' manhunt for January Sixers following the riots in Washington DC, which were then groundlessly labeled by Democrats as "insurrection.""We're on the verge of, if not in the middle of being a fascist state where the power that's consolidated in the federal government and then the relationships with the wealthiest corporations, the pharmaceutical industry, the defense industry, the banking industry, the media industry, they all collaborate to work together to suppress the rights of American citizens, to make it impossible for people to speak their mind," the CIA veteran said.Johnson believes that the protests will take place regardless and will attract a lot of attention on social media. The CIA veteran assumes that the movement over the unfolding border crisis in the US will ultimately force the Biden administration to back down.

