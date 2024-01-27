https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/specter-of-civil-war-bidens-border-policy-could-lead-to-huge-explosion--ex-pentagon-analyst-1116437378.html

Specter of Civil War: Biden's Border Policy Could Lead to 'Huge Explosion' – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Texas' row with the federal government over the state's border policies has evoked a specter of the civil war, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.

The migrant crisis has been increasingly haunting the US since President Joe Biden assumed office and revoked border restrictions implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump. However, some red states rebelled against Biden's open border agenda, with Texas kicking off Operation Lone Star in March 2021, bringing together the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard.Recently, the Texas National Guard "seized" a section of the US-Mexico border, blocking federal border patrol agents from accessing it and raising legal disputes. The US Supreme Court ruled that federal agents may cut the wire barriers placed by the Lone Star authorities to deter illegal migrants from entering the state. Nonetheless, 25 Republican governors signed a letter supporting Texas in the border control fight with the federal government over the "invasion" of migrants.'It's Like Our Old Civil War'Per Maloof, the situation is now boiling down to a potential confrontation between the state of Texas and 25 Republican states on the one side and the federal government on the other.Meanwhile, Democrats appear to be unwilling to back down: they are calling on Biden to "federalize" the Texas National Guard thus upending the state's Operation Lone Star.One also has to bear in mind that Texas has forces to protect itself even without federal government assistance, according to Sputnik's interlocutor."Texas' governor also has the Texas police and there are also other types of local police forces scattered around the country that are not subject to federal recall, that can, be utilized from these other 25 states. So, and it hasn't been mentioned yet, but, a number of these states have, militias – people who are quiet organizations that conceivably could offer their services to the state of Texas and be deputized by the state of Texas. They would not be subject to any recall by the federal government. But the question will be the issue of training, discipline. So that would be an additional factor which probably could be dealt with, if this came down to a very serious confrontation."Maloof drew attention to the fact that despite the US Supreme Court's recent ruling concerning the wire barriers at the border, the Border Patrol – which is a federal agency – has not moved to demolish the barriers so far. The crux of the matter is that the Border Patrol "does not want to have a confrontation with state officials, many of whom probably live next door to each other half the time and they work closely together any other time," the expert explained.Trump Calls on US States to Support TexasEx-President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner in the 2024 race, called on "all willing states to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the border" on his Truth Social account. He pledged that, if re-elected, he would "work hand in hand" with Abbott and other border states to "stop the invasion, seal the border, and rapidly begin the largest domestic deportation operation in history."Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also sided with Texas, tweeting: "A country without borders is not a country at all." RFK highlighted that the Lone Star was "right" to protect its borders.For his part, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, one of those 25 who signed a letter in support of Abbott's border measures, lambasted Team Biden for refusing "to secure the border" and hailed Texas' "constitutional right to defend itself."The border issue is currently high on the agenda as the Biden administration is trying to secure a multi-billion-dollar package for Ukraine and Israel in exchange for a bipartisan compromise migrant deal. However, after segments from the bipartisan agreements were leaked to the press, several Republican lawmakers concluded it would be "dead on arrival" in the House of Representatives meaning that Team Biden wouldn't get its Ukraine package any time soon.The GOP raised the issue of migrant reform because Biden is not acting on existing laws prohibiting illegal immigration, the expert stressed. He bemoaned the fact that many migrants who want to get into the US legally are now disenchanted by the mess at the border."Frankly, there's really no reason for additional legislation anywhere," he said. "Because existing legislation already allows for shutting down the border if you have illegals coming in or if you have 'an invasion', which we're now seeing every day. The Biden administration just refuses to act on it.

