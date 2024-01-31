https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russia-returns-195-soldiers-from-ukraine-controlled-territory---mod-1116515384.html
Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD
Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD
195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD
The freed servicemen will be transported to Moscow by Russian Air Force military transport aircraft for treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Defense Ministry medical facilities.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.
"On January 31, as a result of the negotiation process, 195 Russian military personnel, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, exactly 195 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred [to Ukraine]," the ministry said in a statement.
"All those released will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the ministry added.
The ministry said that the UAE had provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from captivity in Ukraine-controlled territory.
"Upon the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the ministry said.