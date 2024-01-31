https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russia-returns-195-soldiers-from-ukraine-controlled-territory---mod-1116515384.html

Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD

195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation."All those released will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the ministry added.The ministry said that the UAE had provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from captivity in Ukraine-controlled territory."Upon the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the ministry said.

