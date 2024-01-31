International
LIVE: Farmers Protest in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russia-returns-195-soldiers-from-ukraine-controlled-territory---mod-1116515384.html
Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD
Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD
195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-01-31T13:52+0000
2024-01-31T13:52+0000
russia
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107674/72/1076747252_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_894c850f9fb25ecbbecb4c8816bc9f81.jpg
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation."All those released will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the ministry added.The ministry said that the UAE had provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from captivity in Ukraine-controlled territory."Upon the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/how-many-russian-soldiers-have-been-freed-from-ukrainian-captivity-via-prisoner-swaps-1116471959.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107674/72/1076747252_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ad814eda73078d20e81a3ad4df9d021.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia returns, russian defense ministry, ukrainian captivity
russia returns, russian defense ministry, ukrainian captivity

Russia Returns 195 Soldiers From Ukraine-Controlled Territory - MoD

13:52 GMT 31.01.2024
© Sputnik / Илья Питалев / Go to the mediabankDetainees arrive in Moscow as part of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Detainees arrive in Moscow as part of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
© Sputnik / Илья Питалев
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The freed servicemen will be transported to Moscow by Russian Air Force military transport aircraft for treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Defense Ministry medical facilities.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that 195 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity on Wednesday and will be brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.

"On January 31, as a result of the negotiation process, 195 Russian military personnel, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, exactly 195 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred [to Ukraine]," the ministry said in a statement.

Prisoner exchange cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2024
Multimedia
How Many Russian Soldiers Have Been Freed From Ukrainian Captivity Via Prisoner Swaps?
29 January, 18:23 GMT
"All those released will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the ministry added.
The ministry said that the UAE had provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from captivity in Ukraine-controlled territory.
"Upon the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала