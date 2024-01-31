https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russian-defense-minister-shoigu-inspects-production-of-self-propelled-howitzers-1116507083.html
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Inspects Production of Self-Propelled Howitzers
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order for the production and repair of self-propelled artillery at the Ural Transport Engineering Plant, the ministry said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order for the production and repair of self-propelled artillery at the Ural Transport Engineering Plant (Uraltransmash), the ministry said.Summarizing the results of the enterprise's work at a meeting with the management of Uraltransmash, Shoigu noted the need to increase the volume of production and repair of self-propelled artillery, pointing out that this was the instruction of the president.The head of the Defense Ministry pointed to the extreme demand for the new self-propelled artillery and called for accelerating work on testing and the earliest possible start of serial production.Oleg Yemelyanov, director general of Uraltransmash, reported that the first batch of the newest 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system is in the final stage of production. He added that the production volume of self-propelled vehicles has increased sixfold compared to 2022.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order for the production and repair of self-propelled artillery
at the Ural Transport Engineering Plant (Uraltransmash), the ministry said.
"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspected at the Ural Transport Engineering Plant the implementation of the state defense order for the production and repair of self-propelled artillery systems 2S19 Msta-S, 2S3 Akatsiya 2S4 Tulpan, 2S5 Giatsint, as well as 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV," the ministry said.
Summarizing the results of the enterprise's work at a meeting with the management of Uraltransmash, Shoigu noted the need to increase the volume of production and repair of self-propelled artillery, pointing out that this was the instruction of the president.
The head of the Defense Ministry pointed to the extreme demand for the new self-propelled artillery and called for accelerating work on testing and the earliest possible start of serial production.
Oleg Yemelyanov, director general of Uraltransmash, reported that the first batch of the newest 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system is in the final stage of production. He added that the production volume of self-propelled vehicles has increased sixfold compared to 2022.