Canberra, Wellington to Discuss New Zealand's Involvement in 2nd Pillar of AUKUS - Reports

Canberra and Wellington will discuss New Zealand's possible participation in the second pillar of the AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom in 2024, Australian media reported on Thursday.

Canberra pledged to send a working group to New Zealand in 2024 to brief the government on the development of the second pillar of AUKUS, the part of the partnership involving the development of advanced technologies, the RNZ broadcaster reported. Earlier in the day, the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries held a meeting in Melbourne under the first Australia-New Zealand Foreign and Defense Ministerial Consultations (ANZMIN 2+2). "The meetings took place in the context of the most challenging strategic environment in decades. Ministers welcomed the establishment of the 2+2 mechanism as a step to further strengthen the Australia-New Zealand alliance to address challenges in close partnership," the ministers said in a joint statement released by the Australian Defense Ministry.They agreed to increase integration between the Australian and New Zealand armed forces, including "exchanges of senior military officers and increased participation in warfighting exercises," according to the statement. "Recognising the importance of the Pacific to both countries, Ministers agreed to continue efforts, in conjunction with Pacific countries, to strengthen regional cooperation and interoperability. Ministers also committed to enhancing joint deterrence efforts, including through joint exercises and training," the statement read. AUKUS' member-states announced the new trilateral defense partnership, AUKUS, in September 2021. The first initiative concerns the creation of an Australian fleet of nuclear submarines using US and UK technology. The second initiative involves the development of a range of technologies, including underwater robotics, quantum electronics, cybersecurity and electronic warfare capabilities, supersonic weapons and defense mechanisms against them.

