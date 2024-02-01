https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/israel-releases-114-palestinian-prisoners--reports-1116533027.html
The Israeli authorities have released 114 Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Information Center new website said on Thursday.
There were four women among those released via the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, the news website said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities have released 114 Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Information Center new website said on Thursday.
There were four women among those released via the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, the news website said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages
, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
22 December 2023, 18:16 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.