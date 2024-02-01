International
BREAKING: Russian Investigators Find Fragments of MIM-104A Patriot Missile at Il-76 Crash Site
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/israel-releases-114-palestinian-prisoners--reports-1116533027.html
Israel Releases 114 Palestinian Prisoners – Reports
Israel Releases 114 Palestinian Prisoners – Reports
The Israeli authorities have released 114 Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Information Center new website said on Thursday.
2024-02-01T10:42+0000
2024-02-01T10:42+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
middle east
palestine
hamas
prisoners
prisoner swap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115315419_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc1b2abf99c6aa6cb6c43d4db4ae6ca.jpg
There were four women among those released via the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, the news website said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/journo-israel-hamas-prisoner-exchange-talks-blocked-by-us-ceasefire-veto-1115754760.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115315419_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_014c049d00205ddd56e177c2ec25491a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestinian prisoners, israeli authorities, palestinian information center
palestinian prisoners, israeli authorities, palestinian information center

Israel Releases 114 Palestinian Prisoners – Reports

10:42 GMT 01.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mahmoud IlleanIsraeli soldiers stand outside Ofer military prison near Jerusalem on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israeli soldiers stand outside Ofer military prison near Jerusalem on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
Subscribe
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities have released 114 Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Information Center new website said on Thursday.
There were four women among those released via the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, the news website said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
People attend a demonstration to show support and solidarity with the families of hostages who are being held in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
Analysis
Journo: Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Talks Blocked by US’ Ceasefire Veto
22 December 2023, 18:16 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала