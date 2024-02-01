https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kremlin-on-eus-assistance-to-kiev-ukraine-continues-to-experience-problems-1116532776.html
Kremlin on EU's Assistance to Kiev: Ukraine Continues to Experience Problems
Kiev continues to experience problems, just like Western countries, with Europeans having to carry the burden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the EU's assistance to Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev continues to experience problems, just like Western countries, with Europeans having to carry the burden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the EU's assistance to Ukraine.
The European Union leaders are holding a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, with financial aid to Kiev on the agenda
.
"Of course, we keep track of all information. We understand that Kiev continues to experience problems and that the collective West is also experiencing problems. Here, it is now obvious that there will be a process of trying to shift the financial burden of this support for the Kiev regime by Washington onto the shoulders of European taxpayers, but we will follow the decision-making process," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow is aware of the situation regarding the accounts of Russian companies in Turkey and is in touch with Ankara on the matter, Peskov said.
"Yes, we know. And we are in a state of active dialogue with our Turkish partners and colleagues, discussing these problems," Peskov told reporters.
The problem with the accounts of Russian companies in Turkey is caused by aggressive pressure from the United States, the official said , adding that the external pressure on Turkey should not interfere with cooperation with Russia.
Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish banking sector told Sputnik that a number of private banks in Turkey had closed accounts of Russian companies under unprecedented pressure from the United States in connection with sanctions against Moscow.
It is important for Russia that Armenia's joining the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court
(ICC) does not have a negative impact on relations between Moscow and Yerevan, Dmitry Peskov stressed.
"There is nothing to comment on. This is generally the sovereign right of Armenia. But on the other hand, it is important for us that such decisions do not affect both de jure and de facto our bilateral relations, which we value and hope to further develop," Peskov told reporters.
3 October 2023, 09:47 GMT
On Thursday, Armenia officially became the 124th country to join the ICC and the 19th state party from the Group of Eastern European States to enter the organization.