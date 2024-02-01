https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kremlin-on-eus-assistance-to-kiev-ukraine-continues-to-experience-problems-1116532776.html

Kremlin on EU's Assistance to Kiev: Ukraine Continues to Experience Problems

Kiev continues to experience problems, just like Western countries, with Europeans having to carry the burden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the EU's assistance to Ukraine.

The European Union leaders are holding a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, with financial aid to Kiev on the agenda. Moscow is aware of the situation regarding the accounts of Russian companies in Turkey and is in touch with Ankara on the matter, Peskov said.The problem with the accounts of Russian companies in Turkey is caused by aggressive pressure from the United States, the official said , adding that the external pressure on Turkey should not interfere with cooperation with Russia.Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish banking sector told Sputnik that a number of private banks in Turkey had closed accounts of Russian companies under unprecedented pressure from the United States in connection with sanctions against Moscow.It is important for Russia that Armenia's joining the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have a negative impact on relations between Moscow and Yerevan, Dmitry Peskov stressed."There is nothing to comment on. This is generally the sovereign right of Armenia. But on the other hand, it is important for us that such decisions do not affect both de jure and de facto our bilateral relations, which we value and hope to further develop," Peskov told reporters.On Thursday, Armenia officially became the 124th country to join the ICC and the 19th state party from the Group of Eastern European States to enter the organization.

