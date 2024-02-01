https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/sputnik-journalist-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-strike-recovering-well-1116535878.html
Sputnik journalist Khaibar Akifi, who was wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Belgorod Region in mid-October, had grave injuries that raised concerns, but he is out of danger now and is recovering both physically and psychologically, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.
Akifi and his wife Olesya were injured when debris from a downed Ukrainian drone fell and set fire to their house overnight into October 12. Their four-year-old daughter and Olesya Akifi's parents were killed in the incident. The journalist had burns to 15% of his body, a severe mine-blast wound with damage to his chest, multiple rib fractures as well as damage to his pelvis and a cerebral contusion. He was transported for treatment to Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery in Moscow. Akifi will still require a number of certain reconstructive surgeries, the minister added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik journalist Khaibar Akifi, who was wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Belgorod Region in mid-October, had grave injuries that raised concerns, but he is out of danger now and is recovering both physically and psychologically, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.
Akifi and his wife Olesya were injured when debris from a downed Ukrainian drone
fell and set fire to their house overnight into October 12. Their four-year-old daughter and Olesya Akifi's parents were killed in the incident. The journalist had burns to 15% of his body, a severe mine-blast wound with damage to his chest, multiple rib fractures as well as damage to his pelvis and a cerebral contusion. He was transported for treatment to Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery in Moscow.
"I have to say that his life is not in danger anymore ... The patient had severe injuries that caused concerns at some point, but doctors fought for his life for days, and today he is clearly out of the woods. The man is recovering both physically and psychologically," Murashko said.
Akifi will still require a number of certain reconstructive surgeries, the minister added.