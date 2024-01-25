https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/woman-killed-in-russias-belgorod-region-after-ukrainian-drone-attack---governor-1116389146.html

Woman Killed in Russia’s Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Drone Attack - Governor

A Ukrainian drone attacked a farm in Russia’s Belgorod Region on Thursday and killed a civilian woman, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said

"There is a tragedy in the Borisovka district, the Lozovaya Rudka farm was attacked by a drone of the Ukrainian armed forces. The drone dropped an explosive device. Unfortunately, a civilian woman died as a result of the explosion," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.Russian officials have repeatedly called Ukrainian attacks on Russia's civilian infrastructure "acts of terrorism". Amid the recent Ukrainian attack on Donetsk that killed over 25 people and injured more than 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement on Ukraine's shelling of Donetsk, calling it “a barbaric terrorist act against the civilian population of Russia."Russia urged international organizations and national governments to condemn Ukrainian attacks on Donetsk and stresses that any “silence will mean unspoken approval of the massacre of civilians.”

