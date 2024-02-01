https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/us-created-ukraine-conflict-to-keep-europe-under-its-thumb-1116544477.html
US Created Ukraine Conflict to Keep Europe ‘Under Its Thumb’
Dr. David Oualaalou told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday that the United States is using Ukraine to make Europe more reliant on the US and prevent its economic growth.
US Created Ukraine Conflict to Keep Europe ‘Under Its Thumb’
On Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban relented to pressure from the EU and finally allowed €50 billion in military and financial aid to be transferred to Ukraine after blocking the funding for more than a month. The funds are ostensibly planned to fund Ukraine until 2027 and came as US aid remains stalled in Congress.
Before the latest aid package was approved by the EU, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarked at a Monday news conference in Washington, DC, that “weapons are – in fact – the way to peace [in Ukraine],” but that's not quite the case, an analyst told Sputnik.
Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik’s Critical Hour
on Wednesday that Stoltenberg’s assertion “defies logic” and asserted that Ukraine is already “gone.”
Oualaalou argued that Europe was pushed into supporting Ukraine by the US, which is not “paying the price” of that support in the same way Europe is. He added that the economic situation in Europe, largely brought on by the consequences of their support of Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, makes the continent reliant on the US
.
“[The US] created the conflict to ensure that Europe will stay under [its] thumb by dictating the terms and complicating matters for them,” Oualaalou explained. “One way you do that, [is] you complicate the economic outcome for an entity, doesn't matter who, that's how you do it.”
He added that his family members in Europe acknowledge that European countries are “going down faster than we can even imagine,” and pointed to the farmer and worker protests breaking out across the continent.
Complicating matters further, Oualaalou argued, is that even with monetary aid being sent to Ukraine, Europe is too short on ammunition to give Ukraine
much that will help them on the battlefield. “I hope your listeners know that the UK cannot fight the Houthis
, for example,” Oualaalou said, referring to the growing conflict in the Red Sea. “The reason? They don't have firepower, they don't have enough. That is why they are just riding with the US.”
Oualaalou also argued that even the US and UK combined will not be able to defeat the Houthis.
“We couldn't defeat the Taliban, we couldn't defeat the militias in Iraq. What makes us think we're going to defeat the Houthis? And the Houthis, to my knowledge, and I've been on the ground, I was there. They are fierce fighters.”
Co-host Garland Nixon suggested that the real goal in funding Ukraine was to line politicians’ “filthy pockets” with money, an assertion Oualaalou agreed with. But he also reiterated that it is also part of the US geopolitical strategy.
“[The] Ukraine conflict was created by design for us to keep the Europeans down because we were concerned about their economy moving up because they were getting cheap Russian energy - that's what's at the heart of it,” he said.
Asked about the narrative and media attention shifting from Ukraine to the Middle East, even as the conflict continues, Oualaalou admitted that it's simply part of the larger plan, and that there could be more on the horizon.
“That's usually how the narrative goes because that is the aim - you move from one conflict to the next one because you're already preparing [for] the next conflict. … what I see on the horizon, is what's going on too, in Asia,” he explained. “It [has] become clear in the West that Ukraine is a failed state. The objective has been accomplished. Let's move to the next conflict. And once that's settled, we're going to move to a third one and so forth.”