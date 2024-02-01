https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/us-created-ukraine-conflict-to-keep-europe-under-its-thumb-1116544477.html

US Created Ukraine Conflict to Keep Europe ‘Under Its Thumb’

US Created Ukraine Conflict to Keep Europe ‘Under Its Thumb’

Dr. David Oualaalou told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday that the United States is using Ukraine to make Europe more reliant on the US and prevent its economic growth.

2024-02-01T22:23+0000

2024-02-01T22:23+0000

2024-02-01T22:23+0000

analysis

ukraine

viktor orban

jens stoltenberg

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

congress

houthis

hungary

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083161131_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f94998a2708cdccf82a24d34e5c09657.jpg

Before the latest aid package was approved by the EU, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarked at a Monday news conference in Washington, DC, that “weapons are – in fact – the way to peace [in Ukraine],” but that's not quite the case, an analyst told Sputnik. Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik’s Critical Hour on Wednesday that Stoltenberg’s assertion “defies logic” and asserted that Ukraine is already “gone.”Oualaalou argued that Europe was pushed into supporting Ukraine by the US, which is not “paying the price” of that support in the same way Europe is. He added that the economic situation in Europe, largely brought on by the consequences of their support of Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, makes the continent reliant on the US.He added that his family members in Europe acknowledge that European countries are “going down faster than we can even imagine,” and pointed to the farmer and worker protests breaking out across the continent.Complicating matters further, Oualaalou argued, is that even with monetary aid being sent to Ukraine, Europe is too short on ammunition to give Ukraine much that will help them on the battlefield. “I hope your listeners know that the UK cannot fight the Houthis, for example,” Oualaalou said, referring to the growing conflict in the Red Sea. “The reason? They don't have firepower, they don't have enough. That is why they are just riding with the US.”Oualaalou also argued that even the US and UK combined will not be able to defeat the Houthis.Co-host Garland Nixon suggested that the real goal in funding Ukraine was to line politicians’ “filthy pockets” with money, an assertion Oualaalou agreed with. But he also reiterated that it is also part of the US geopolitical strategy.Asked about the narrative and media attention shifting from Ukraine to the Middle East, even as the conflict continues, Oualaalou admitted that it's simply part of the larger plan, and that there could be more on the horizon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/farmers-setting-protest-fires-in-brussels-to-demand-measures-from-eu-leaders-1116536446.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/eu-leaders-agree-to-allocate-54bln-in-macro-financial-assistance-to-ukraine-1116533192.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

europe is us puppet, russian gas in europe, us holding down europe, consequences of ukraine, effects of ukraine, eu us relations