US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Guam for 'Strategic Deterrence' – Pacific Air Forces
US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Guam for 'Strategic Deterrence' – Pacific Air Forces
US B-52 bombers deployed from North Dakota landed in Guam at the end of January to support "strategic deterrence" in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a Pacific Air Forces release on Thursday.
“B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam at the end of January as part of a Bomber Task Force to support strategic deterrence missions aimed at reinforcing the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region,” the release stated. The B-52 operations and support personnel have been attached to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with forces from US allies and partners in the region. The US has been building up its military presence in Guam and the broader Indo-Pacific region amid ongoing tensions with China.
US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Guam for 'Strategic Deterrence' – Pacific Air Forces

16:21 GMT 01.02.2024
A B-52H Stratofortress sits on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Jan. 10, 2019.
A B-52H Stratofortress sits on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Jan. 10, 2019. The B-52’s wingspan stretches 185 feet and weighs approximately 185,000 pounds empty with maximum takeoff weight of 488,000 pounds. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2024
© USAF/Airman 1st Class Heather Ley
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US B-52 bombers deployed from North Dakota landed in Guam at the end of January to support "strategic deterrence" in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a Pacific Air Forces release on Thursday.
“B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam at the end of January as part of a Bomber Task Force to support strategic deterrence missions aimed at reinforcing the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region,” the release stated.
The B-52 operations and support personnel have been attached to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with forces from US allies and partners in the region.
A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
Military
US' Nearly $50 Billion B-52 Modernization Program at Risk of Failure
2 January, 21:13 GMT
The US has been building up its military presence in Guam and the broader Indo-Pacific region amid ongoing tensions with China.
