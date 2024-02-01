https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/us-deploys-b-52-bombers-to-guam-for-strategic-deterrence--pacific-air-forces-1116538505.html

US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Guam for 'Strategic Deterrence' – Pacific Air Forces

US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Guam for 'Strategic Deterrence' – Pacific Air Forces

US B-52 bombers deployed from North Dakota landed in Guam at the end of January to support "strategic deterrence" in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a Pacific Air Forces release on Thursday.

“B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam at the end of January as part of a Bomber Task Force to support strategic deterrence missions aimed at reinforcing the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region,” the release stated. The B-52 operations and support personnel have been attached to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with forces from US allies and partners in the region. The US has been building up its military presence in Guam and the broader Indo-Pacific region amid ongoing tensions with China.

