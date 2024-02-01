https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/us-has-failed-to-create-forces-to-deter-future-war-with-china-in-pacific---senator-1116538654.html

US Has Failed to Create Forces to Deter Future War With China in Pacific - Senator

The US government, military and Congress have failed to build up forces and alliance structures in the Pacific region sufficient to deter China and to carry out possible required military operations in the near future, Senator Roger Wicker said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

"The Pacific Deterrence Initiative has failed to transition into a real tool of budgetary change at the Pentagon: We have made minimal progress in bolstering deterrence in the Eastern Pacific," Wicker told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. The US alliance structure in the Pacific needs further modernization and it should include command and control and joint planning operations, Wicker noted. The window for the United States to build up sufficient military force in the Pacific to deter war with China was rapidly closing, Wicker added.

