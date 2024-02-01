International
US Has Failed to Create Forces to Deter Future War With China in Pacific - Senator
US Has Failed to Create Forces to Deter Future War With China in Pacific - Senator
The US government, military and Congress have failed to build up forces and alliance structures in the Pacific region sufficient to deter China and to carry out possible required military operations in the near future, Senator Roger Wicker said during a congressional hearing on Thursday
"The Pacific Deterrence Initiative has failed to transition into a real tool of budgetary change at the Pentagon: We have made minimal progress in bolstering deterrence in the Eastern Pacific," Wicker told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. The US alliance structure in the Pacific needs further modernization and it should include command and control and joint planning operations, Wicker noted. The window for the United States to build up sufficient military force in the Pacific to deter war with China was rapidly closing, Wicker added.
16:28 GMT 01.02.2024
The American destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (right) is seen cutting across the bow of the Chinese frigate Guilin (left) in an encounter on August 19 in the South China Sea. The Chinese Ministry of National Defense released footage of the incident on October 26, calling it an "unfettered provocation" that violated several regulations governing safe encounters between ships at sea.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government, military and Congress have failed to build up forces and alliance structures in the Pacific region sufficient to deter China and to carry out possible required military operations in the near future, Senator Roger Wicker said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.
"The Pacific Deterrence Initiative has failed to transition into a real tool of budgetary change at the Pentagon: We have made minimal progress in bolstering deterrence in the Eastern Pacific," Wicker told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.
The US alliance structure in the Pacific needs further modernization and it should include command and control and joint planning operations, Wicker noted.
"The available infrastructure is not expanding fast enough to support distributed military operations in the near future. We have barely begun building contested logistics plans," Wicker said.
The window for the United States to build up sufficient military force in the Pacific to deter war with China was rapidly closing, Wicker added.
