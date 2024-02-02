https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/bundestag-says-passed-2024-budget-with-cutbacks-in-subsidies-for-farmers-1116564633.html

Bundestag Says Passed 2024 Budget With Cutbacks in Subsidies for Farmers

Bundestag Says Passed 2024 Budget With Cutbacks in Subsidies for Farmers

The German parliament, Bundestag, said on Friday it had passed in the final vote the 2024 budget which envisages cutbacks in subsidies for farmers

2024-02-02T18:52+0000

2024-02-02T18:52+0000

2024-02-02T18:52+0000

world

europe

germany

bundestag

european union (eu)

eu economy

farmers

eu budget

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112856658_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_10efb046d586ce0da75687c5dc89dfc7.jpg

"On Friday, February 2, 2024, the Bundestag lawmakers passed in the second debate the federal government’s budget for the fiscal year 2024 in the edition recommended by the budget committee," the Bundestag said in a statement, adding that the final edition of the bill envisages cutbacks in subsidies for farmers. The budget was approved by a majority of votes of Germany’s ruling parties, namely the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, known as the "traffic light" coalition, the statement read. Germany is expected to spend 476.81 billion euros in total ($515.2 billion), 175.6 billion of which have been budgeted for the German Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, according to the statement. The defense budget amounts to 52 billion euros, the statement read. The budget will be further considered in the German legislative body Bundesrat on March 22, according to the statement. On January 18, the Bundestag budget committee approved the budget bill following a minor protraction caused by the legal proceedings over the "traffic light" coalition’s move to transfer unused pandemic-era loans to the climate fund would violate the debt brake rule.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/afd-mp-explains-why-german-farmers-are-up-in-arms-against-scholz-government-1116183896.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe