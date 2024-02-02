https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/russias-newest-arms-clearly-better-than-natos---putin-1116559504.html
Russia's Newest Arms Clearly Better Than NATO's - Putin
Russia’s newest arms are clearly better compared to the ones of NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Of course, if we compare NATO’s modern arms to the arms of the latest Soviet period, they [Soviet ones] rank below in some qualities, by the way, not always. But if we are talking about our new arms, they are clearly better. It is an obvious fact," Putin said at the Everything for the Victory forum in the Russian city of Tula. Russia’s defense industry has been showing good pace and quality, the president added.Russia has exported military equipment worth billions of dollars last year, Putin said.Putin mentioned that the Pantsir missile systems are especially popular among foreign buyers.
Russia's Newest Arms Clearly Better Than NATO's - Putin
Russia’s defense industry
has been showing good pace and quality, the president added.
Russia has exported military equipment
worth billions of dollars last year, Putin said.
“Last year, we supplied a decent amount of our military equipment to world markets — worth billions of dollars,” Putin said at the Everything for the Victory forum in the Russian city of Tula.
Putin mentioned that the Pantsir missile systems are especially popular among foreign buyers.