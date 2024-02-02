https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ukraine-loses-up-to-290-soldiers-near-donetsk-in-past-day---mod-1116557359.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops around Krasny Liman and two attacks in the Donetsk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 270 soldiers in the Krasny Liman region and over 100 soldiers South of Donetsk, the MoD added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.