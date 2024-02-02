International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops around Krasny Liman and two attacks in the Donetsk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 270 soldiers in the Krasny Liman region and over 100 soldiers South of Donetsk, the MoD added.
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - MoD

12:51 GMT 02.02.2024
Russian artillerymen hammer Ukrainian positions in Krasny Liman direction
Russian artillerymen hammer Ukrainian positions in Krasny Liman direction - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops around Krasny Liman and two attacks in the Donetsk area.
"The enemy lost up to 290 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including one US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 17 vehicles [around Donetsk]," the MoD said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 270 soldiers in the Krasny Liman region and over 100 soldiers South of Donetsk, the MoD added.
