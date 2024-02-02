https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ukraines-grain-complaint-against-poland-still-pending-before-wto---reports-1116547152.html

Ukraine's Grain Complaint Against Poland Still Pending Before WTO - Reports

Ukraine's Grain Complaint Against Poland Still Pending Before WTO - Reports

Ukraine has not yet withdrawn its claims with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Poland's ban of Ukrainian grain imports to the country, Polish media reported.

2024-02-02T03:31+0000

2024-02-02T03:31+0000

2024-02-02T03:31+0000

world

ukraine

poland

world trade organization (wto)

european union (eu)

grain

grain exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16024/83/160248384_0:153:3011:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_990cd24c053b613f9dfc0d05846c7232.jpg

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed extending tariff-free entry for Ukrainian agricultural products for another year starting in June, but with a number of measures to protect Europe's own farmers.The WTO case is still open, and the dispute remains unresolved, despite the European Commission's recent move, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Thursday. Poland, for its part, has not lifted the ban it imposed on Ukrainian grain imports in September 2023, but has not yet felt any consequences, despite having violated one of the basic principles of the European Union's trade policy, according to the report.Polish-Ukrainian relations deteriorated significantly last year due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into the EU. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15. Ukraine responded by filing a complaint with the WTO. Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said in late September that Kiev would withdraw its claims with the WTO against the three EU countries if they provide guarantees of no restrictions on grain exports in future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/ukraines-accession-to-eu-could-greatly-harm-blocs-agriculture--polish-deputy-minister-1115620296.html

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine grain, ukraine wto complaint against poland, ukraine grain ban in poland, eu crops, ue grain deal