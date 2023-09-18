https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/eu-ukraine-grain-row-may-spin-out-of-control-as-zelensky-threatens-wto-complaint---analyst-1113471135.html

EU-Ukraine Grain Row May Spin Out of Control as Zelensky Threatens WTO Complaint - Analyst

The row between Ukraine and its neighboring member countries of the European Union over their banning of Ukrainian grain imports is escalating quickly and may lead to a serious rift, as Kiev threatens to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), Paris-based geopolitical analyst Nikola Mirkovic told Sputnik.

Last week, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia extended their bans on cheap Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally after the European Commission refused to extend it at the bloc level. Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said on Sunday that Kiev viewed their decision as unlawful and would dispute it with the WTO. He also said Ukraine might impose retaliatory sanctions to protect its economy. The European Commission's decision is weakening the bloc's entire agricultural sector, which has already been suffering, the expert argued. This is only one of the ways in which the European Union is "bleeding itself dry" to help Ukraine, in addition to supplying weapons and ammunition, Mirkovic said. He also said that European decision-makers were "silently exasperated" by Kiev’s attitude, after all the support it has received from Brussels, "but shut up for now." This is because the European Union "does not have a say in real decisions about the conflict," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "only reports to Washington and the Biden Administration," and has grown used to getting what he wants from the EU leaders, the expert argued. The upcoming parliamentary elections in Poland are another important factor in this situation, since they leave Warsaw with no room for maneuver, and force it to take a tough stance, the expert believes. It is also "not very wise" on Kiev's part to alienate Budapest at a time when the bilateral relationship is already "very bad," as "tensions are rising in Poland between the population and the millions of Ukrainian refugees that compete with the Poles for jobs," the expert said.

