US Lags Behind Russia in Next-Gen Nuclear Power - Report

US Lags Behind Russia in Next-Gen Nuclear Power - Report

International Energy Agency forecasts that by 2050 nuclear energy production should double in order to meet the challenges of global economy. US would like to dominate this market however its resources are dwarfed by Russian expertise and technologies

Russia dominates here, outshining the US on the nuclear energy market, “making almost all the world’s” fuel for small modular reactors (otherwise known as SMRs), says a report by CNN. SMRs are compact and efficient sources of energy that surpass traditional, huge nuclear plants in terms of power, being three times more potent.The report laments that Rosatom, the Russian state-run nuclear company, has already built or helped construct conventional nuclear plants in various countries such as China, Turkiye, Iran, Bangladesh, India, and Egypt. However, it is only part of the US's concern, because several years ago, Russia built the first-ever floating nuclear power plant – the Akademik Lomonosov - that's currently docked in the region of Chukotka and supplies electricity to roughly 200,000 people on shore, using SMR technology.Earlier, Sputnik reported that Russia is mulling the creation of a nuclear power fleet for Africa in order to supply it with cheap energy as part of Moscow’s partnership with the continent. While Russia is rapidly exporting its technologies to the nations of the Global South, “the US hasn’t managed to get an SMR working commercially”, CNN admits.Russia's Akademik Lomonosov is the world’s first floating industrial nuclear power supplier, designed to provide electricity to Russia’s hard-to-reach regions and areas like the Extreme North or offshore oil and gas platforms.This vessel is the flagship of Russia's Project 20870, a flotilla of nuclear ships that can essentially serve as vast batteries for a small nation. Equipped with two nuclear reactors, it has the capacity to generate up to 35 megawatts of electricity, which is sufficient to power a small town with a population of up to 100,000 individuals.

