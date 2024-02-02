https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/us-lags-behind-russia-in-next-gen-nuclear-power---report-1116556599.html
International Energy Agency forecasts that by 2050 nuclear energy production should double in order to meet the challenges of global economy. US would like to dominate this market however its resources are dwarfed by Russian expertise and technologies
US Lags Behind Russia in Next-Gen Nuclear Power - Report
