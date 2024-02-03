https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/canada-to-hand-over-1980s-designed-crv7-missiles-to-ukraine-1116569926.html
Canada to Hand Over 1980s-Designed CRV7 Missiles to Ukraine
Canada may transfer to Ukraine CRV7 air-to-surface missiles, which were developed in the 1980s and taken out of service in the early 2000s, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC, citing a representative of the country's defense ministry.
The countries of the collective West, led by the United States, have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022 in the amount of hundreds of billions of dollars.
Canada may transfer CRV7 air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine that were developed in the 1980s and taken out of service in the early 2000s, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC, citing a representative of the country's Defense Ministry.
"The federal Conservatives are demanding that the Liberal government donate to Ukraine tens of thousands of surplus air-to-ground missiles that were scheduled to be scrapped," the material said.
At the moment, Canada has about 83,300 missiles in its arsenal, part of them already without warheads, according to CBC.
The leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, also demands that these munitions be sent to Kiev. According to him, it is better to give these weapons to Ukraine than to make Canadians pay millions of dollars to decommission them.
Earlier, on January 1, Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, thanking him in particular for the delivery of additional NASAMS air defense systems
and shells. However, later, on January 9, CTV News reported that Kiev had not received the NASAMS air defense missile system that Canada had promised to purchase from the US for the needs of the Ukrainian military.
The CRV7 air-to-surface missile, an outdated weapon from the past, is no longer in use due to advances in technology and the development of more sophisticated missiles. Designed for use during the Cold War, these missiles have been replaced by more accurate, faster, and more versatile ones with greater range, payload capacity, and precision guidance systems.