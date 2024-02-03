https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/ukraine-coerces-mass-conscripts-unfit-for-military-service---pow--1116568879.html

Ukraine Coerces Mass-Conscripts Unfit for Military Service - PoW

Ukraine Coerces Mass-Conscripts Unfit for Military Service - PoW

The Ukrainian Armed Forces enlist massively people unfit for military service on health and age grounds en masse, prisoners of war told Sputnik.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are massively conscripting people who are unfit for military service for health and age reasons, prisoners of war told Sputnik.Another, Viktor Tkachenko, reported that he had received a draft notice for the fifth time, despite having several confirmed illnesses that preclude service in the army.According to the captives, the Ukrainian Army has begunto take people en masse who do not fit the draft."Here, look: people over 50. They are already taking 50-year-olds. My grandfather was with me - he is 57 years old. He also has health problems... So where can he fight? How should he go on the assaults? How should he go to the trenches? Why? To get killed right away? And there's a boy with me, even younger. I don't know what's wrong with him. He's 24. He was drafted. It turns out that he is a senior gunner by rank," Vashkevich complained.Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that he had been approached by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a request to recruit an additional 450,000-500,000 men for the army. The government submitted a draft law on mobilization to parliament. The minimum age for mobilization was lowered from 27 to 25 years. The bill caused outrage in the country and was sent back for revision.

