Turkiye & Russia Share Approach to Gaza War – Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkiye & Russia Share Approach to Gaza War – Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has likened Ankara’s position on the war in Gaza to that of Moscow, saying both governments wanted the conflict to end as soon as possible.

"As you know, Russia’s position on the war in Gaza is closer to where we stand. Russia’s position on ending the war as soon as possible, delivering humanitarian aid and on the two-state solution coincides with ours," Fidan told A Haber news channel on Sunday. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the Palestinian enclave following the October 7 Hamas incursion into Israel and the retaliatory attack by Israel on Gaza.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Putin are expected to hold talks in Turkiye later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.

