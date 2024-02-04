https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/turkiye--russia-share-approach-to-gaza-war--turkish-foreign-minister-1116588873.html
Turkiye & Russia Share Approach to Gaza War – Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkiye & Russia Share Approach to Gaza War – Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has likened Ankara’s position on the war in Gaza to that of Moscow, saying both governments wanted the conflict to end as soon as possible.
2024-02-04T19:58+0000
2024-02-04T19:58+0000
2024-02-04T19:58+0000
world
turkiye
russia
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
hakan fidan
humanitarian catastrophe
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian disaster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098280654_0:304:3026:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_739fbe9dee02732acb8468f8fce66904.jpg
"As you know, Russia’s position on the war in Gaza is closer to where we stand. Russia’s position on ending the war as soon as possible, delivering humanitarian aid and on the two-state solution coincides with ours," Fidan told A Haber news channel on Sunday. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the Palestinian enclave following the October 7 Hamas incursion into Israel and the retaliatory attack by Israel on Gaza.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Putin are expected to hold talks in Turkiye later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.
turkiye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098280654_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_217ba70310040138d7e8f1ccf5412791.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
erdogan-putin talks, putin visits turkiye, turkey-russia relations, palestine-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, israel-gaza war, israel-hamas war, russia-turkiye relations, russia-turkiye talks, russia-turkiye negotiations, russia-turkey talks, russia-turkey negotiations
erdogan-putin talks, putin visits turkiye, turkey-russia relations, palestine-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, israel-gaza war, israel-hamas war, russia-turkiye relations, russia-turkiye talks, russia-turkiye negotiations, russia-turkey talks, russia-turkey negotiations
Turkiye & Russia Share Approach to Gaza War – Turkish Foreign Minister
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has likened Ankara’s position on the war in Gaza to that of Moscow, saying both governments wanted the conflict to end as soon as possible.
"As you know, Russia’s position on the war in Gaza is closer to where we stand. Russia’s position on ending the war as soon as possible, delivering humanitarian aid and on the two-state solution coincides with ours," Fidan told A Haber news channel on Sunday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has been calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on hospitals
and other civilian infrastructure in the Palestinian enclave following the October 7 Hamas incursion into Israel and the retaliatory attack by Israel on Gaza.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Putin are expected to hold talks in Turkiye
later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.