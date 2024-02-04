https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/us-prepared-for-war-with-iran-will-take-more-action-says-official-as-us-strikes-kill-40-1116590108.html

US 'Prepared' for War With Iran, Will Take 'More Action' Says Official as US Strikes Kill 40

US 'Prepared' for War With Iran, Will Take 'More Action' Says Official as US Strikes Kill 40

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said recent retaliatory strikes are “just the beginning,” claiming the United States is prepared for the “contingency” of increased tensions with Iran.

2024-02-04T22:06+0000

2024-02-04T22:06+0000

2024-02-04T22:06+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

us

us hegemony

jake sullivan

joe biden

israel

iraq

iran

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590321_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dccc5c04b819396423c66a496a627aa8.jpg

“This was the beginning of our response, there will be more steps,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during an appearance on US television Sunday, claiming the United States was “prepared” for increased tension with Iran.The United States has launched a massive wave of strikes in recent days to avenge the killing of three US troops near the Syria-Jordan border last week. The country has blamed Iran for the attacks, claiming they were launched by militants funded by Tehran. Iran has denied responsibility.The United States reportedly hit some 80 targets in a less than hour-long blitz on Friday, killing almost 40 people. The three US troops killed last Sunday were the first American casualties in the region in recent months as anger boils over in the Middle East over US support for Israel’s Gaza incursion, which has killed more than 27,000. The United States itself has killed dozens of people across the region as it lashes out against strikes from militant groups.Many countries throughout the Middle East have expressed outrage over the US aggression.Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the US strikes are “another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension and instability.”Sullivan also took the opportunity to reiterate the Biden administration’s alleged support for a so-called “two-state solution” for Palestinians and Israelis, insisting any arrangement must include “security guarantees for Israel.” Sullivan didn’t clarify what security guarantees would be necessary for a Palestinian state existing alongside Israel. Israel has killed Palestinian Arabs and driven them from their homes since the establishment of the country in 1948.Anonymous Biden administration officials recently told US media that the White House is allegedly looking for ways to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyuhu to pull back from the country’s deadly Gaza assault, but the comments were met with suspicion as Biden has proclaimed throughout his career to be a strong “Zionist.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/strikes-against-anti-isis-militias-in-syria-and-iraq-prove-us-war-on-terror-is-a-sham-1116574680.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/bidens-humiliation-in-middle-east-reflects-popular-contempt-for-us-role-1114315973.html

israel

iraq

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-iraq war, us-syria war, us occupation, american occupation, us strikes, american strikes, us hegemony, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes